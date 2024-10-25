WATCH: Janhvi Kapoor bursts out laughing after Orry dresses up like a cow instead of ‘cowgirl’; ‘A new villain was born yesterday’

Janhvi Kapoor and social media sensation Orhan Awatrmani aka Orry share a great friendship. The two are often seen sharing hilarious posts and videos on the internet from their gala time. Most recently, Orry shared another video in which he was seen dressed like a cow instead of 'cowgirl' leaving the actress in splits.

Today, on October 25, Orry shared a video on his Instagram handle with Janhvi Kapoor while he was dressed in a monochrome cow mascot costume. In the video, we can see the Devara actress recording the clip on the phone while Orry makes an entry from behind stating, "See, this is not funny. You told me to dress like a cow," leaving the actress in splits.

Janhvi then replies, "I said, cowgirl not cow" and Orry raises his hands showcasing his overall look with a smile. "A new villain was born yesterday," the post was captioned, followed by a cow emoji alongside.

Soon after the post was shared, the internet couldn’t help but laugh out loud over the amusing video. A fan wrote, "Cow and how....but u r looking like a Wow" Another fan commented, "heheheheh...oh orry bhai how cute naa" while another user chimed in, "Jhanvi how dare you laugh at such a cute cow" and another user wrote, "Thats funny! Very cool Outfit who let the cows out?"

It was nearly a week back that Orry shared a series of pictures from a friend’s wedding festivities attended by Bollywood celebrities. Janhvi Kapoor, her beau Shikhar Pahariya, Ananya Panday, Arjun Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Alizeh Agnihotri, Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Ranveer Singh, Aryan Khan among others were also a part of the celebration.

On the work front, last seen in Ulajh, Janhvi will be next seen in the rom-com, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari alongside Varun Dhawan. Directed by Shashank Khaitan, the movie also stars Rohit Saraf, Maniesh Paul, Akshay Oberoi, and Sanya Malhotra in pivotal roles.

Written and directed by Dulhania franchise fame Shashank Khaitan, the film is backed by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Shashank Khaitan. It is slated to hit the theaters next year on April 18, 2025.

