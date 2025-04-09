EXCLUSIVE: Sunny Deol opens up about Salman Khan’s close bond with him and Dharmendra; ‘I think much before we…’

Sunny Deol and Salman Khan share a great friendship. The latter is also close to Dharmendra. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Sunny spoke about Salman’s close bond with him and his father. The Jaat actor revealed that it had been there from before they started acting.

In Pinkvilla’s Masterclass, Sunny Deol participated in a fun segment where he recalled memories related to some past images. He was shown a picture of him and Salman Khan doing the Dabangg step on the sets of the reality show Bigg Boss.

Advertisement

Talking about the photo, the actor shared, “This was Bigg Boss. Uss waqt (That time), they made me do Salman’s stuff, and they made Salman do mere kuch (some of my) sequences. It was fun; we were trying to imitate each other.”

Regarding his bond with Salman, Sunny stated, “Salman and I we have a great bonding, and it has been from years. I think much before we even started acting. A bonding is a bonding, which we can't deny, and there's a lot of love.”

Coming to the Sikandar star’s relationship with his father Dharmendra, Sunny added, “And he is very, very close to my dad. Bolta bhi hai ki 'Main papa ka beta hoon' (He even says, 'I am Papa's son'). I think he bonds with all of us, Bob, me, and my dad.”

Watch the full conversation with Sunny Deol here!

In the same interview, Sunny Deol also expressed his wish to reunite with Shah Rukh Khan onscreen. When asked with whom he would like to do a two-hero movie, the Gadar 2 actor said, “I think anyone who is… Shah Rukh ke saath ek hi film ki thi. Toh ek aur kar sakte hain (I did only one film with Shah Rukh. So we can do another).”

Advertisement

Sunny continued, “It would be nice because that was a different period, and now it’s a different period, so definitely.”

Meanwhile, Sunny Deol is gearing up for the release of the action thriller Jaat. It is slated to hit the big screens on April 10, 2025.

ALSO READ: Hera Pheri 3: Did Babu Bhaiya Paresh Rawal just tease release date of comic caper with Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty?