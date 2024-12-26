Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor’s rom-com is officially titled ‘Loveyapa’ and our excitement is peaking

Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor are all set to share screen space in a romantic-comedy film. The official announcement was made earlier this year in September. And today, the makers announced the title of Advait Chandan’s directorial as Loveyapa which is scheduled to release on February 7, 2025.

On December 26, Khushi Kapoor took to her Instagram handle and revealed the title of her next film with Junaid Khan. Directed by Laal Singh Chaddha fame Advait Chandan, the film is titled Loveyapa. The official post was made in a joint collaboration with the Instagram pages of the production houses.

"Situationship? Relationship? Love ka syapa? ya Loveyapa? See you in the theatres on the 7th of Feb 2025," read the caption alongside the post.

Soon after the announcement was made, several internet users swamped the comments section expressing their excitement about the film. A user wrote, "Yayyyy superrr excited." Another fan remarked, "This seems excitinggggg" while another fan stated, "Love Today Remake with Original Producers....." In addition to this, several fans dropped red-heart and fire emojis in the comments section, gushing over the news.

Notably, it was earlier this year in September that the makers made an official announcement about the film. At the time, the makers shared a special post that featured the animated male and female protagonists, where the girl was seen clicking a selfie on her phone. It was further mentioned that the film is about "love, likes & everything in between."

Meanwhile, an earlier Hindustan Times report claimed that the film is an adaptation of the hit Tamil film Love Today.

Backed by Phantom Studios & AGS Entertainment, Loveyapa will be released worldwide by Zee Studios.

For the unversed, the 2022-released Love Today was directed by Pradeep Ranganathan and featured him in the lead alongside Ivana, Raveena Ravi, Yogi Babu, Sathyaraj, Radhika Sarathkumar, Akshaya Udayakumar, Prathana Nathan, Adithya Kathir and Aajeedh Khalique in the key-roles.

Junaid made his acting debut with Siddharth P Malhotra’s historical period drama, Maharaj earlier this year alongside Shalini Pandey and Sharvari. Khushi, on the other hand, stepped into the industry with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies which was released last year.

