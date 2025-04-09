The White Lotus’ Walton Goggins Reflects on Losing His First Wife to Suicide; ‘Was Really Unrecoverable…’

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of death and suicide.

Walton Goggins opened up about his wife Leanne Knight’s tragic death by suicide 20 years later. Speaking to GQ magazine, The White Lotus actor revealed that filming the show in Thailand brought back some painful memories.

The country was one of the many places he had visited following Knight’s death by suicide in 2004. “It’s a very complicated story,” Goggins told the outlet without delving deep into the reason behind her decision.

“I thought it was really unrecoverable for me. Life on the other side of that,” he added. The actor revealed that he spent the next three years looking for excuses to live on, but without the use of substances or anything like that.

He decided to go on adventures, travel, and seek life experiences. He ended up traveling all around the world, including Thailand, the shoot location of the HBO series’s third season. While filming in the country, Goggins realized that he’d visited some of the locations nearly 2 decades ago.

“And all of the things kept coming back,” he told the outlet. He arrived in Bangkok to shoot his final scene and realized that the hotel in front of which they shot was where he first stayed. “That’s where I was the very first day I came here, 20 years ago, and in so much f--king pain, man,” the Justified alum added.

It was indeed a full circle moment for him that allowed him to look back and see how far he’d come. The Django Unchained actor admitted that he still has to “unpack” everything that went down.

Goggins wished to hug his younger self and reassure him about the future. He is currently married to Nadia Conners, with whom he shares his 13-year-old son, Augustus.

The White Lotus season 3 is currently streaming on Max.

If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help. There are several helplines available for the same.

