Yuzvendra Chahal's rumored ladylove RJ Mahvash cheers for his IPL team Punjab Kings from stands in match against CSK: WATCH

Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal married to choreographer Dhanashree Verma, in December 2020. But after living apart, the couple filed for divorce stating compatibility issues. In March 2025, the couple officially parted ways. Soon after, Chahal was seen enjoying the Champions Trophy 2025 with RJ Mahvash, sparking dating rumors. Now, the social media personality dropped a video, cheering for the cricketer’s IPL team Punjab Kings from the stands in a match against Chennai Super Kings. Check it out!

Advertisement

On April 8, 2025, RJ Mahvash attended the high-octane IPL match between Punjab Kings and Chennai Super Kings in Mullanpur. Soon, she took to her Instagram Stories and dropped a video of cheering for rumored boyfriend Yuzvendra Chahal’s team PBKS. In the clip, she can be seen checking herself out in the selfie camera. She then takes out the flag of Chahal’s IPL team and waves it, showcasing her support to the team.

Fans also got a glimpse of the boys playing the match on the ground. In her clip, Mahvash penned, “Go Punjab! You win or you loose. You stars. Doesn’t matter. Go Team.” (sic)

RJ Mahvash cheers for Yuzvendra Chahal’s IPL team from the stands:

Yuzvendra and Dhanashree’s relationship became the talk of the town when rumors of them filing for divorce went viral. Even though they never openly spoke about it, Chahal removing all their photos from his social media handles raised many eyebrows. Soon, Verma was no longer spotted in stands during his matches.

Advertisement

They mutually filed for divorce on February 5, 2025, in the family court and requested a waiver of the mandatory six-month cooling-off period. After their plea was denied, they went to the High Court where it was accepted. The Bombay High Court directed the family court to finalize the proceedings by March 20, 2025. According to a report by Bar and Bench, Chahal paid Dhanashree Verma Rs 4.75 crore as part of their divorce settlement.

Even though Chahal and RJ Mahvash have been interacting with each other on social media, the radio jockey told the media that she is very much single.

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

ALSO READ: Amidst dating rumors with Yuzvendra Chahal, RJ Mahvash’s latest reel saying ‘mera wala kaafi hai’ goes viral: WATCH