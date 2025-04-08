Sikandar star Salman Khan emotionally invests in people he believes in, says Iulia Vantur; recalls crying while watching actioner

Model and performer Iulia Vantur is one of those lucky people who lives in a close circuit with Salman Khan. She not only works with him but is also a close acquaintance who is seen attending all their family events. Recently, she sang the reprised version of the classic song Lag Jaa Gale in Sikandar. In an interview, she recalled getting emotional upon watching the film. Vantur also stated that Khan emotionally invests in the people he believes in.

Iulia Vantur was among the many people who gave an overwhelming response to Salman Khan’s recently released actioner, Sikandar. While talking to Just Too Filmy, the singer stated that she cried and laughed as well while watching the mass entertainer. Calling it an emotional movie, she admitted that it was fun and loved the action, too.

Further on, the Romanian actress stated that she has received a lot of guidance from the bhaijaan of Bollywood over the years. Expressing her gratitude for the Tiger 3 star, Vantur stated he is one person who believes in her voice and who supports her. “Once he believes in somebody, he invests in that person. It’s emotional investment, it’s support,” she divulged in the interview.

Moreover, when she doesn’t have a good day in the recording studio, he always tells her she has a great voice and should never give up. This support and reassurance is important for her, especially when she doubts herself.

While talking to Filmfare, the singer stated that she was coming out of nowhere, singing Hindi songs. At that time, she had people like Salman who had faith in her. “They were really believing in myself more than I did,” she expressed, adding that it’s important to have such people around.

Coming to Salman Khan’s Sikandar, the AR Murugadoss film was released on March 30, 2025. Bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala, the actioner also features Rashmika Mandanna, Sathyaraj, Kajal Aggarwal, Sharman Joshi, Prateik Smita Patil, Kishore, Jatin Sarna and Sanjay Kapoor.

