The Bold and the Beautiful April 8 Recap: Deacon and Carter’s Physical Fight; Finn Grows Concerned for Steffy

A huge fight unfolded in the action and drama-packed new episode of The Bold and the Beautiful. Hope has been playing the victim card ever since the Forresters kicked her out of their company and called her out on her betrayal.

Hope was integral in the company takeover, but Carter’s conscience got the best of him, prompting him to return the company to the Forresters. This decision left Steffy high and dry, leaving her no choice but to turn to her estranged father for help.

Deacon promised his daughter that he’d stand by her no matter what. In the latest episode, he showed up at Carter’s office to call him out for betraying his daughter. He kept hurling insults at him, accusing him of cheating on Hope with Daphne. “What kind of man are you, Carter?!” he screamed.

Carter claimed that he only heard Hope’s side of the story. But Deacon continued to call him a cheater and a man with no morals. Carter couldn’t hold back his anger and shouted back. He reminded Deacan that he was the first man in Hope’s life to abandon her.

That’s when the fight turned physical! The duo hurled attacks at one another until Daphne interfered and separated them. Elsewhere, a lot of drama revolved around Steffy, Liam, Finn, and Li at the hospital.

Although Liam regained consciousness, his condition was fragile. When he found out that it was Steffy – his ex-wife he still has feelings for – who saved his life, Liam teared up. Steffy reassured him that she’ll always be there for him.

Meanwhile, Steffy’s husband, Finn, was concerned about her whereabouts. He confided in his mother and told her he can’t understand where Steffy is and why she’s not getting back to him. Will the truth rock Steffy and Finn’s marriage once again? Stay tuned to find out!