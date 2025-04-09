General Hospital April 8 Episode Recap: Dante and Lulu Clash While Ava Seizes Opportunity for Payback

Lulu and Dante have it out in the thrilling new episode of General Hospital. This wouldn’t be the first time the duo’s conversation turned into a heated back-and-forth. But what’s the reason for their conflict this time? Charlotte is back in Port Charles, allowing Lulu to reunite with her daughter.

Advertisement

This sudden pang of motherly instincts made Lulu want to reconnect with her son Rocoo, who’s currently staying with his father, Dante. The latter has been in the dark about a major secret Lulu has been hiding– the baby Brook Lynn gave up for adoption decades ago. Will the secret finally come out?

Elsewhere, Kristina realized that the car she messed with was not Ava’s. The latter figured out that whoever cut the brakes of Rick’s car intended to hurt her instead. So Ava has intel at her hands and knows how to use such information to her benefit.

She has been struggling since Nikolas’ divorce settlement and went back to the Cassadines. Now, she finally has a way out. What will be Ava’s next move?

Kristina has been panicking since realizing her mistake, and Elizabeth ended up being the collateral damage in her plan to destroy Ava. However, her accountability seemed dicey after Alexis and Molly supported her and Lucky downplayed the danger. Meanwhile, Lucky misdirects Elizabeth on the whole car crash fiasco.

Advertisement

The General Hospital head nurse survived the ordeal but endured several bumps, bruises, and a broken leg. Lucky knew that it was Kristina who deliberately messed with the car and caused the accident, but he remained silent.

What’s holding Lucky back from spilling the beans to the woman he claims to love? Stay tuned for more updates!