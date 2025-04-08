Devmanus Trailer OUT: Luv Ranjan-produced Marathi film starring Mahesh Manjrekar, Renuka Shahane promises journey filled with drama and emotions

Earlier, it was revealed that Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg’s Luv Films was entering Marathi cinema with the highly anticipated movie Devmanus. The official trailer has now been released. Starring Mahesh Manjrekar and Renuka Shahane, the film promises a journey filled with drama and emotions.

Today, April 8, 2025, the makers of the upcoming movie Devmanus launched the official trailer across social media platforms. The trailer showcases a married couple living peacefully, played by Mahesh Manjrekar and Renuka Shahane. However, soon, trouble enters their life in the form of goons.

The description of the trailer read, “In Devmanus, Keshav, a gentle, retired teacher, lives a quiet, contented life with his loving wife, Laxmi. But their peaceful world is shattered by a ruthless goon. As trouble deepens and the situation spirals out of control, Keshav crosses the point of no return. He then embarks on a poignant journey of self-reflection and redemption, seeking to discover whether he can return to being the ‘Devmanus’ he once was.”

Watch the full trailer here!

In a statement, director Tejas Deoskar revealed that Devmanus was very close to his heart. He called the film a mix of ‘emotion, drama, and thrill.’ He also praised the cast and crew of the movie and revealed that it was an honor to work with them. The director expressed his gratitude to Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg for giving him the responsibility of their debut Marathi film. He added that he couldn’t wait for the audience to see the world they had made.

Producer Luv Ranjan said that Devmanus was their tribute to the culture of Maharashtra. He stated, “As we step into the vibrant world of Marathi cinema, this film marks not just a beginning, but a deep commitment to creating meaningful narratives.” The filmmaker shared that he was honored to bring this film to the big screen and couldn’t wait for the release.

The cast of Devmanus includes Mahesh Manjrekar, Renuka Shahane, Subodh Bhave, and Siddharth Bodke. The film is directed by Tejas Deoskar and produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg. It is slated to arrive in theaters on April 25, 2025.

