Tamannaah Bhatia looks ravishing in red Anarkali set, adorns hair with roses exuding old-world romantic charm
Tamannaah Bhatia is a beauty-to-behold in a red Anarkali flair, adding old-world charm to her style by adorning red roses in her hair.
Tamannaah Bhatia, the South Indian heartthrob, has left an indelible mark in Bollywood as well with her talent and unparalleled style. The diva is out promoting her upcoming movie Odela 2 while serving awe-inspiring flair. Her latest look was nothing short of spectacular: She donned an all-red Anarkali ensemble, looking radiant and ravishing. Let’s dissect this slay.
Tamannaah Bhatia dressed in a custom traditional anarkali set by the celebrated Indian designer Torani. The ethnic flair combines luxe silk organza with handwoven chanderi to serve a regal ensemble that was equal parts luxurious and classy. The 3-piece anarkali set consisted of a kurta, flared pants, and a dupatta. The ethnic couture featured intricate aari embroidery, making the piece surreal and gorgeous.
With its scooped square neckline and sheer long sleeves, the kurta exudes grace and elegance. Its meticulous work highlights tapestry-like patterns with arabesque designs. Tammy’s traditional promo look was perfect for promoting her upcoming movie, which is based on supernatural phenomena and divine powers.
Bhatia’s dupatta held its own charm, accentuating her attire’s elegance to the next level. Looking poised and demure, the Sikandar ka Muqaddar actress paired her kurta with flared pants, highlighting the matching aari embroidery.
Tamannaah’s look for the day could have been a showstopper on its own, but the fashionista decided to take it up a notch by accessorizing her fit with delightful silver oxidized jewelry. Her statement earrings featured jhumkas with intricate work, adding to the regal appeal of her OOTD.
The Vedaa actress further accentuated her look by adoring her hair updo with red roses. She framed her bun entirely with real red roses, adding an old-world charm to her flair.
