PHOTOS: 5 Celebrity Spottings of the Day; Ajay Devgn, Vaani Kapoor and others attend Raid 2 trailer launch; Shraddha Kapoor takes over Mumbai streets and more
Ajay Devgn, Vaani Kapoor and others attended the grand trailer launch of Raid 2. Shraddha Kapoor takes over Mumbai streets. Here are some big celeb spottings of the day.
On April 8, 2025, the most-anticipated trailer of Ajay Devgn’s Raid 2 was dropped. The grand event was attended by his co-star Vaani Kapoor and other cast and crew. The same day, Shraddha Kapoor surprised her fans by taking over the streets of Mumbai. Take a look at some of the big celebrity spottings of the day!
1. Ajay Devgn, Vaani Kapoor attend the trailer launch of Raid 2
Ajay Devgn and his co-star, Vaani Kapoor turned in stylish ensembles for the grand trailer launch of their upcoming movie, Raid 2, in Mumbai. While Devgn looked dashing in a brown shirt which he paired with denim pants and sneakers, Kapoor stunned in a white floor-length Anarkali suit. The event was also attended by director Raj Kumar Gupta, Rajat Kapoor, Saurabh Shukla, and others.
2. Shraddha Kapoor spotted at a studio in Mumbai
After making the audience go gaga with her performance in Stree 2, seems like Shraddha Kapoor is working on her new project. On April 8, 2025, the diva was spotted at Krome Studio located in the Bandra neighborhood of Mumbai. She looked absolutely gorgeous in a white spaghetti top with green cargo pants and a pair of black footwear.
3. Ishaan Khatter spotted with GF Chandni Bainz
Ishaan Khatter, who featured in movies like Fursat and Pippa, was spotted leaving a popular eatery in Mumbai. Well, the handsome hunk wasn’t alone. He was joined by his ladylove, Chandni Bainz. The couple looked cute as they exited the restaurant, hand-in-hand.
4. Tamannaah Bhatia visits the temple to seek blessings
The first thing Tamannah Bhatia did on April 8, 2025, was to get all glammed up and visit the Babulnath Mandir to seek blessings. The actress looked drop-dead-gorgeous in a white Banarasi saree with broad red borders. She aced her South Indian look by decorating her sleek bun with gajra.
5. Nushrratt Bharuccha clicked at Mumbai airport
Nushrratt Bharuccha, who will be next seen in Chhorii 2, is busy promoting her upcoming horror film. Recently, the actress was papped at Mumbai airport, heading to an undisclosed location. The Pyaar Ka Punchnama actress looked stylish in a white top with blue denim pants.
