Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan feels burdened by comparisons with his father? Young actor says ‘Papa and I are...’

Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan made his acting debut earlier this year with Maharaj and received immense appreciation from cinephiles. He was recently in Lucknow for the staging of his theatre play, Runaway Brides. During an interview, the young actor revealed if comparisons with his father ever burdened him.

While speaking with PTI, Junaid Khan was asked if he feels the pressure of being compared to his father, Aamir Khan. The Maharaj actor stated that he and his father are different and are not bothered by any comparisons.

"It hasn't happened to me so far. Papa and I are physically very different, so we'd never play similar kinds of characters. It doesn't bother me, and I haven't experienced it yet," he said.

In addition to this, he also mentioned that the three Khans of Bollywood-his father, Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Salman Khan have sustained a top position in showbiz because of their "fantastic work." According to him, the trio has been at the top of their game not just for years but for decades, which is not a small feat. He noted that they have done great work over the years, which is not easy.

Junaid further shared his admiration for actors across generations, naming the likes of megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Irrfan Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, Kareena Kapoor, and Shabana Azmi whom he stated excelled both "on screen and stage."

After having his stint in front of the camera with Maharaj, Junaid admits that he doesn’t assess his performance. He opined that a film’s performance depends heavily on the director and the technical setup. According to him, one can evaluate a performance on stage, but it doesn’t hold much value for films.

On the work front, after making a debut in the historical period drama, Junaid will be next seen in a rom-com film alongside Khushi Kapoor. The film is directed by Laal Singh Chaddha fame Advait Chandan and backed by Phantom Studios & AGS Entertainment. It will be released worldwide on February 7, 2025, by Zee Studios.

In addition to this, he also an untitled film directed by Sunil Pandey and backed by his father’s production banner, Aamir Khan Productions.

