Producer Salim Akhtar who launched Rani Mukerji and Tamannaah Bhatia passes away

After the tragic demise of veteran Bollywood actor Manoj Kumar, the Indian film industry lost another ace artist from the industry. On April 8, 2025, film producer Salim Akhtar breathed his last. According to reports, he passed away at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai.

It breaks our hearts to report that Indian film producer Salim Akhtar is no longer with us. The veteran producer, known for backing movies like the 1993 classic Phool Aur Angaar and the 1983 entertainer Qayamat, left for his heavenly abode on April 8, 2025. A report by India Today confirmed that he is survived by his wife, Shama Akhtar, and their son, Samad Akhtar.

Having said that, the reason for his sudden demise remains unknown. For the unknown, Salim is the one who launched ace Bollywood actress Rani Mukerji in Bollywood. He bankrolled the 1996 drama film Raja Ki Aayegi Baarat, which marks the actress’ introduction to the entertainment industry. The Ashok Gaikwad-helmed movie also marked the lead debut of Shadaab Khan.

Having said that, he is also the man who introduced Tamannaah Bhatia to Hindi cinema. Back in 2005, the late produced backed the romance film Chand Sa Roshan Chehra, which marked Bhatia’s Hindi film debut. The Shabah Shamsi film also starred Samir Aftab in the lead role.

Apart from these, Salim also produced popular movies like Bobby Deol and Rani Mukerji’s 2000 film Badal, the 1993 action revenge drama film Phool Aur Angaar, starring Mithun Chakraborty, Shantipriya, Paresh Rawal, Gulshan Grover, and Prem Chopra. Akhtar is also the man who funded Aamir Khan and Mamta Kulkarni’s 1995 action thriller film, Baazi, directed by Ashutosh Gowarikar. Choron ki Baraat, Loha, and Batwara are some of his other projects.

Senior Bollywood actor and filmmaker Manoj Kumar passed away earlier this month, leaving behind his unmatched legacy. Upon knowing about his tragic death, several Bollywood celebs took to social media to extend their condolences. At the prayer meet of the legend, stars like Aamir Khan, Farhan Akhtar, Jaya Bachchan, and others came to pay their last respects to him.

