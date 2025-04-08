Dimple Kapadia’s granddaughter Naomika Saran makes rare appearance in black bodycon dress, flaunting Fendi bag worth Rs 1,93,000
Naomika Saran became the talk of the town after being spotted alongside grandmother Dimple Kapadia at an event, sparking awe and admiration.
Naomika Saran, the granddaughter of cinema icon Rajesh Khanna and legendary actress Dimple Kapadia, is emerging as a promising face in Bollywood. Her latest public appearance has created waves of admiration among netizens, with many noting her resemblance to Dimple Kapadia, the beauty maven of 1970s cinema.
The grandmother and granddaughter duo was recently papped in a star-studded event, serving awe-inspiring fashion moments. The crowd was ecstatic to see Naomika, as the emerging fame rarely makes public appearances. For the evening, Saran donned a short black dress, equal parts minimal and classy. Her LBD featured a closed neckline with a thigh-length hemline, boasting two pockets on either side of the skirt. Naomika’s dress was tight at the bodice and subtly flared at the bottom, creating a stunning hourglass silhouette.
However, the pièce de résistance of Naomika’s outfit, which significantly elevated her look, was the gold accents, from jewelry to heels. Akshay Kumar’s niece wore a chunky gold necklace highlighting multiple golden charms and beads. She also adorned a long thread necklace with a cylindrical-shaped gold locket, sparkly studs, and a couple of dainty bracelets.
Adding a luxe touch to her outfit, the budding talent carried a Fendigraphy mini bag by the high-end brand Fendi, worth around Rs 1,93,000. The mini leather hobo bag featured FENDI lettering on its bottom and a gilded shoulder strap, aligning with Naomika’s gold-girly aesthetic.
Posing alongside granny Dimple Kapadia, Naomika Saran wore gold-accented black stilettos.
For the party night, the budding fashionista flaunted a soft-glam look that beautifully accentuated her natural beauty. She adorned soft eye make-up with subtle eyeliner and kohl-rimmed waterline. With rosy, blushed-up cheeks and glossy pink lips, Naomika was a beauty to behold. She further tossed her luscious hair in curled ends, serving a bewitching look.
As Naomika Saran stirred conversations with her recent fashion moment, netizens also anticipate the soon-to-shine talent’s rumored upcoming movie with Big B’s grandson, Agastya Nanda.
