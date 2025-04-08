Dimple Kapadia’s granddaughter Naomika Saran makes rare appearance in black bodycon dress, flaunting Fendi bag worth Rs 1,93,000

Naomika Saran became the talk of the town after being spotted alongside grandmother Dimple Kapadia at an event, sparking awe and admiration.

By Anshita Singh Kashikar
Published on Apr 08, 2025  |  09:27 PM IST |  11K
Naomika Saran
Dimple Kapadia’s granddaughter Naomika Saran makes rare appearance in black bodycon dress, flaunting Fendi bag worth Rs 1,93,000. PC: Bablu

Naomika Saran, the granddaughter of cinema icon Rajesh Khanna and legendary actress Dimple Kapadia, is emerging as a promising face in Bollywood. Her latest public appearance has created waves of admiration among netizens, with many noting her resemblance to Dimple Kapadia, the beauty maven of 1970s cinema. 

The grandmother and granddaughter duo was recently papped in a star-studded event, serving awe-inspiring fashion moments. The crowd was ecstatic to see Naomika, as the emerging fame rarely makes public appearances. For the evening, Saran donned a short black dress, equal parts minimal and classy. Her LBD featured a closed neckline with a thigh-length hemline, boasting two pockets on either side of the skirt. Naomika’s dress was tight at the bodice and subtly flared at the bottom, creating a stunning hourglass silhouette. 

Advertisement

Dimple Kapadia’s granddaughter Naomika Saran makes rare appearance in black bodycon dress, flaunting Fendi bag worth Rs 1,93,000. PC: Bablu

However, the pièce de résistance of Naomika’s outfit, which significantly elevated her look, was the gold accents, from jewelry to heels. Akshay Kumar’s niece wore a chunky gold necklace highlighting multiple golden charms and beads. She also adorned a long thread necklace with a cylindrical-shaped gold locket, sparkly studs, and a couple of dainty bracelets.

Adding a luxe touch to her outfit, the budding talent carried a Fendigraphy mini bag by the high-end brand Fendi, worth around Rs 1,93,000. The mini leather hobo bag featured FENDI lettering on its bottom and a gilded shoulder strap, aligning with Naomika’s gold-girly aesthetic.

Posing alongside granny Dimple Kapadia, Naomika Saran wore gold-accented black stilettos.

Dimple Kapadia’s granddaughter Naomika Saran makes rare appearance in black bodycon dress, flaunting Fendi bag worth Rs 1,93,000. PC: Bablu

For the party night, the budding fashionista flaunted a soft-glam look that beautifully accentuated her natural beauty. She adorned soft eye make-up with subtle eyeliner and kohl-rimmed waterline. With rosy, blushed-up cheeks and glossy pink lips, Naomika was a beauty to behold. She further tossed her luscious hair in curled ends, serving a bewitching look. 

Advertisement

As Naomika Saran stirred conversations with her recent fashion moment, netizens also anticipate the soon-to-shine talent’s rumored upcoming movie with Big B’s grandson, Agastya Nanda. 

ALSO READ: Indian Celebrities who attended Met Gala over the years: Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra and Isha Ambani

Credits: Bablu
About The Author
Anshita Singh Kashikar

Anshita Singh Kashikar is a fashion writer at Pinkvilla. With 5 years of writing experience, she has...

Advertisement

Latest Articles