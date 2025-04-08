King: Shah Rukh Khan to begin shoot for upcoming actioner co-starring Suhana Khan from THIS month; Siddharth Anand confirms

Shah Rukh Khan and Siddharth Anand’s epic collaboration in their upcoming movie, King, has kept the audience intrigued. The filmmaker has also been engaging with the fans by dropping little hints about the action thriller through social media. He has now confirmed that the film will be going on floors in May 2025, in Mumbai.

Advertisement

Yesterday, Siddharth Anand broke the internet just by tweeting “False” from his X (formerly Twitter) handle. Yet again, he got people talking with his latest tweet. A while ago, the director took to the microblogging site and penned “May 2025”. Fans are convinced that the new update is about King, and it’s probably the month the movie will go on floors in Mumbai.

Siddharth Anand confirms King to go on floors in May 2025:

Earlier, it was known that Sujoy Ghosh would be helming the film. However, Pinkvilla exclusively reported last year that Siddharth Anand will be helming the ambitious project. A reliable source close to the development informed us that Shah Rukh Khan and Anand are all set for a reunion on King.

It was also revealed that the filmmaker and his team had done multiple rounds of recce globally and designed path-breaking action sequences with stunt directors of international repute. The insider stated, “It’s the most explosive action written for a Hindi Film. SRK and Sid plan to shoot action blocks of King all across the globe, and they have already done recce for the same at several virgin locations.”

Advertisement

While Suhan Khan will be playing Shah Rukh’s protégé in the movie, Munjya actor Abhay Verma will also have a key role to play. Apart from them, Abhishek Bachchan has been roped in to play the anti-hero. “Every actor has a great arc in the screenplay of King and has their moments to shine. The film is written by Sujoy Ghosh with Siddharth Anand, Suresh Nair, and Sagar Pandya. The makers have got Abbas Tyrewala on board as the dialogue writer,” the source informed us.

Reports also suggest that Deepika Padukone will be seen in an extended cameo appearance and is set to play Suhana’s mother. But after Siddharth tweeted “False” from his official social media handle, the rumors are said to be untrue.

ALSO READ: Did King helmer Siddharth Anand hint at reports of Deepika Padukone’s appearance in Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana starrer? Fans think so