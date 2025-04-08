Hera Pheri 3: Did Babu Bhaiya Paresh Rawal just tease release date of comic caper with Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty?

Hera Pheri is one of the most popular Bollywood movies. The famous trio of Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, and Suniel Shetty is coming together once again for the third installment in the franchise. Fans have been eagerly waiting for updates related to the comic caper. Now, it looks like ‘Babu Bhaiya’ has just teased the release date of Hera Pheri 3.

Paresh Rawal recently took to X (Twitter) and shared the trailer of Andaz Apna Apna, which is set to re-release in cinemas on April 25, 2025. Today, April 8, one netizen replied to the post saying, “We are waiting for Babu Bhai Mr. Teza,” referring to his respective characters from Hera Pheri and Andaz Apna Apna.

In response, it appeared that Rawal hinted at the release date of Hera Pheri 3. His tweet read, “Soon soon! Before the next monsoon!.” It looks like the film will be here before monsoon 2026.

Have a look at Paresh Rawal’s tweet!

Earlier in January, Pinkvilla exclusively shed light on the shooting schedule of Hera Pheri 3. The film will be directed by Priyadarshan. A source close to the development revealed that the filmmaker is busy shooting for his horror comedy Bhooth Bangla with Akshay Kumar. He is expected to lock his edit for VFX and post-production by June 2025. As per the source, Priyadarshan will then spend some time on the script of Hera Pheri 3 before taking it on floors.

“The entire gang is aware of how big a franchise Hera Pheri is and wants to leave no stone unturned to deliver an experience of laughter like never before. The third part of Hera Pheri will go on floors after 6 months of writing and pre-production,” the source stated.

The source also mentioned that the movie will be shot over a 6-month period from December 2025 till May 2026. The makers are aiming to release it in 2026.

According to latest reports, Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, and Suniel Shetty recently filmed the promo shoot that will be used for the official announcement of Hera Pheri 3.

