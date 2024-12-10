Khushi Kapoor, rumored BF Vedang Raina caught in cute moment at Aaliyah Kashyap-Shane Gregoire’s cocktail party; see INSIDE PICS ft Anurag Kashyap and more

Anurag Kashyap’s daughter Aaliyah Kashyap and her fiancé Shane Gregoire’s pre-wedding festivities are happening in full swing. After the Mehendi ceremony, the couple had a special cocktail party on Monday evening attended by Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina, and more. The inside pictures and videos from the celebration have now surfaced. Check them out.

On December 10, social media sensation Orry took to his Instagram stories and posted some of the inside pictures that featured him striking poses with the likes of Anurag Kashyap, special couple Aaliyah Kashyap and Shane Gregoire, Khushi Kapoor, her rumored boyfriend Vedang Raina, Alaviaa Jaaferi, Alaya F and more.

However, one of the pictures that caught our attention featured a cute moment between Khushi and Vedang, who were captured in the background while Orry posed with Aaliyah. The picture has already taken the internet by storm, leaving fans’ hearts melting.

Take a look

In addition, Aaliyah Kashyap’s BFF and actress Khushi also took to her Instagram handle and posted a multi-picture post revealing her stunning look for the special evening. The actress looked sensational in a golden lehenga. The following pictures featured her posing with her influencer friend, Muskan Chanana, Tanisha R Santoshi, and more.

One of the pictures also featured the elated father, Anurag Kashyap, posing with his filmmaker friend Vikramaditya Motwane. In another picture, he was seen sharing a warm hug with Muskan and planting a sweet kiss on her cheek. She wrote in the caption, "The greatest of all time (Before he started crying)"

Advertisement

Don't miss the pictures featuring Imtiaz Ali's daughter Ida Ali, Anjini Dhawan and more.

Take a look

Furthermore, keeping up with the romantic theme in the interior decoration, Aaliyah and Shane’s names were creatively wordplayed into phrases like "Aal-iyah to the dance floor" and "Inshane-ly good times ahead," which were displayed on placards. Some of the viral videos and pictures also captured adorable moments between the bride-to-be, Aaliyah, and her BFFs, including Ida Ali, Muskan, Khushi, and others.

Take a look

On Monday, Aaliyah and her fiancé Shane had a unique and simple Mehendi ceremony. They got engaged in May last year and according to a report published in Filmfare, the couple will get married on December 11, at Bombay Club, Mahalakshmi Race Course in Mumbai.

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan’s son Jeh is already a star and his reaction on seeing the paps is proof: WATCH