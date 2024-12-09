Aaliyah Kashyap and Shane Gregoire’s ‘super personal’ henna design has a special connection to their pets; Don’t miss Khushi Kapoor’s mehendi

Anurag Kashyap’s daughter Aaliyah Kashyap is going to get married to her long-time beau, Shane Gregoire in a couple of days. The couple had a dreamy Haldi ceremony on Sunday with Khushi Kapoor, her rumored beau Vedang Raina, and more in attendance. Now, the couple's pictures from their unique Mehendi celebration have taken over the internet.

On December 9, Aaliyah Kashyap and her fiancé Shane Gregoire had their simple and one-of-its-kind Mehendi ceremony. The pictures from the same have been taking the internet by storm for all the right reasons. An Instagram page by the name, Pooja Chheda shared the first pictures from the celebration that featured the bride-to-be flaunting her henna designs.

In the pictures, we can see Aaliyah keeping it unconventional and having pet-themed henna designs that included a dog and a cat on each of her palms and tiny elephants on her fingers. One of the pictures featured Aaliyah beaming a sweet smile as she got her henna done, followed by another picture as she posed for the camera. The henna design artist revealed they wanted to create "something super personal" for her.

Meanwhile, her soon-to-be-husband Shane also joined in the shenanigans and similarly got a cat and a dog on one palm and his other palm had a heart with Aaliyah’s name on it. For special occasions, the duo twinned in powder blue outfits, with the beautiful bride-to-be carrying a sleeveless traditional suit while Shane looked handsome in a matching kurta pajama.

Notably, earlier in the day, Aaliyah’s BFF and actress Khushi Kapoor and Muskan Chanana also flaunted their minimal mehendi picture with a photo clicked in the car.

Aaliyah and Shane’s haldi ceremony took place yesterday, i.e. December 8 in Mumbai. It was attended by Khushi, Vedang, Imtiaz Ali, and his daughter Ida Ali, among others. Several pictures and videos from the Haldi ceremony soon took over social media.

Shane and Aaliyah got engaged in May last year, which was followed by an engagement bash for their loved ones in August 2023. According to a report published in Filmfare, the couple will get married on December 11, at Bombay Club, Mahalakshmi Race Course in Mumbai.

