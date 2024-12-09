Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan’s son Jeh is already a star and his reaction on seeing the paps is proof: WATCH

It’s just another day of Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan’s son Jeh melting everyone’s hearts with his antics. Every time the little one is spotted in public, it becomes a moment to cherish, thanks to his cute and quirky expressions. Once again, Jeh turned heads when he was papped at the airport, though he didn’t seem too pleased by the paparazzi’s presence.

On December 9, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan were spotted at the airport, accompanied by their bundles of joy—Taimur and Jeh. In a video shared by the paparazzi, the Khan family was seen making their way toward their parked car.

The Crew actress held the hands of both her sons as she walked briskly toward the awaiting car. However, it was little Jeh ’s antics and reaction to the shutterbugs that stole the show. The little one kept up with Bebo’s pace while also throwing side-eyes at the paparazzi. He was even seen yelling loudly from a distance at the photographers, asking them not to record, while Bebo tried to calm him down.

Bothered by the camera flashes, Jeh also hid his face, while Tim Tim walked patiently toward the car. In another video, Saif was seen walking separately, holding a book in his hand. Before leaving, he acknowledged the paparazzi with a sweet smile and wave.

Advertisement

Take a look

Internet users were quick to flood the comment section soon after. One user wrote, "Jeh be like: mumma dheere chalo." Another fan stated, "Pure vibe, love seeing him grow," while a third fan pointed out, "My God, the way he is covering his face."

In addition to this, another user quipped, "This is me every time I leave the house," and another fan mentioned, "She is literally running." One comment read, "He’s too cute," while another user laughed it off and called him "badmash."

On the professional front, Saif Ali Khan was last seen in Devara: Part One alongside Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor. Meanwhile, Pinkvilla exclusively informed you Kareena has signed a film with a director who is the most celebrated and bankable filmmaker in Indian cinema. The film could be the biggest and most exciting feature film of Indian Cinema in the coming 2 years.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Khushi Kapoor and her rumored BF Vedang Raina relive their Kabira moment at BFF Aaliyah Kashyap’s Haldi ceremony with Shane Gregoire; see INSIDE glimpses