Khushi Kapoor drops INSIDE pic from Anurag Kashyap’s daughter Aaliyah Kashyap and Shane Gregoire's pre-wedding festivities

Aaliyah Kashyap, daughter of filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, is all set to marry her fiancé, Shane Gregoire. Recently, Aaliyah shared some intimate pictures with Shane from her wedding preparations. Now, actress Khushi Kapoor took to Instagram stories to share an inside look at the pre-wedding festivities.

In the picture posted by Khushi Kapoor, Aaliyah Kashyap and Shane are seen posing with her and a few of their other friends. Shane looked handsome in a white and red kurta, embracing Indian culture, while the bride-to-be dazzled in a stunning red suit. Khushi kept her look simple yet chic in a baby pink kurta with her hair tied in a bun.

The Archies star captioned the photo, "It has started, Mr. and Mrs."

See post here:

Aaliyah Kashyap, a full-time social media influencer and YouTuber, regularly keeps her followers updated about her life. She also shared the story of how she met Shane during the 2020 COVID-19 lockdown.

In a vlog on her YouTube channel, Aaliyah revealed that she was the first to swipe right on Shane’s dating app profile, sparking their connection. Shane, an entrepreneur based in the US, has been running his business, Rocket Powered Sound, since the age of 15.

On May 20, 2023, Shane proposed to Aaliyah in Bali, and they got engaged. She posted pictures on Instagram, showing off her stunning engagement ring and sharing a sweet kiss with Shane.

In her caption, Aaliyah expressed her excitement, referring to Shane as her best friend, partner, soulmate, and now fiancé. Aaliyah mentioned that saying yes to him was the easiest decision she had ever made and that she couldn't wait to spend the rest of her life with him.

Advertisement

The couple celebrated their engagement with a lavish ceremony in Mumbai, and Aaliyah shared highlights from the engagement party, including a moment where they cut a grand cake to mark the occasion.

In May, Aaliyah excitedly announced on her YouTube channel that she had her first wedding outfit trial and revealed that renowned designer Anita Dongre would create her wedding dress.

As reported by Filmfare.com, Aaliyah and Shane are planning a grand wedding on December 11, with the Bombay Club at Mahalakshmi Race Course in Mumbai as the chosen venue.

ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone flexing toned midriff in swimsuit will make you miss seeing her; check out Homi Adajania's throwback picture from Cocktail