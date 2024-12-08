Khushi Kapoor and her rumored BF Vedang Raina relive their Kabira moment at BFF Aaliyah Kashyap’s Haldi ceremony with Shane Gregoire; see INSIDE glimpses

Anurag Kashyap’s daughter, Aaliyah Kashyap, had her Haldi ceremony with Shane Gregoire on Sunday. Just a few minutes back, the elated father posted the first picture from the celebration featuring Khushi Kapoor. Now more inside videos have surfaced online that offer a closer look into the joyous celebration featuring Vedang Raina and more.

On December 8, Anurag Kashyap’s daughter Aaliyah Kashyap and Shane Gregoire hosted their Haldi ceremony. To mark the special occasion, Khushi Kapoor took to her Instagram handle and posted inside glimpses from the special celebration. Also joining the event were her rumored BF Vedang Raina and Imtiaz Ali’s daughter, Ida Ali, among others.

The post began with The Archies actress giving a peek into her special look for the day, followed by a picture of herself and Vedang applying Haldi to the couple. The carousel of images and videos was enough to prove the amount they had. Khushi relived her Kabira moment as she also used the beloved track from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani in the background.

In addition to this, the couple's friends also took to their respective Instagram stories and dropped glimpses of the joyous ceremony. In the videos, the couple drenched in the festivities was seen enjoying the haldi ritual to the core.

The pictures also featured the soon-to-be married couple madly in love, with one of the pictures featuring Shane gently touching Aaliyah's face while looking into each other's eyes. For the special occasion, Aaliyah opted for a heavily embroidered blouse paired with a matching lehenga. Meanwhile, her loving beau channeled his Indianness by going traditional in a white dhoti.

Just a few minutes back, Anurag Kashyap posted the first picture from the Haldi ceremony of her daughter, in which the couple was soaked in the festivities. They had applied turmeric paste and flower petals all over them. Meanwhile, Aaliyah sat close to Shane, who was seen wrapping his arms around her.

Aaliyah, on the other hand, placed her hand on his cheek, and the couple looked adorable as they posed for the endearing click. They were surrounded by her close friends Khushi Kapoor, Ida Ali (daughter of filmmaker Imtiaz Ali), and more.

On Saturday, Aaliyah had her perfect bridal shower, which was attended by Khushi Kapoor and influencers like Sakshi Shivdasani and Kareema Barry, among others.

For the untold, Aaliyah Kashyap is the daughter of filmmaker Anurag Kashyap and Aarti Bajaj. Aaliyah and Shane got engaged last year in an intimate ceremony, and according to a report published in Filmfare, they will get married on December 11 at Bombay Club in Mahalakshmi Race Course, Mumbai.

While Aaliyah is a social media influencer, Shane is an entrepreneur based in America.

