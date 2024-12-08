Anurag Kashyap shares endearing PIC from his daughter Aaliyah's Haldi ceremony, also ft Khushi Kapoor and Imtiaz Ali's daughter Ida

Renowned filmmaker Anurag Kashyap’s daughter, Aaliyah Kashyap, is all set to marry her longtime beau Shane Gregoire. The pre-wedding rituals have already started with their Haldi ceremony on Sunday, attended by BFF Khushi Kapoor and more. The glimpse of the same was shared by the elated father.

On December 8, Anurag Kashyap took to his Instagram handle and posted the first picture from the Haldi ceremony of her daughter, Aaliyah Kashyap, with Shane Gregoire. In the photo, the adorable couple drenched in the festivities had turmeric paste and flower petals all over them. Meanwhile, Aaliyah sat close to Shane, who was seen wrapping his arms around her.

Aaliyah, on the other hand, placed her hand on his cheek, and the couple looked adorable as they posed for the endearing click. They were surrounded by her close friends Khushi Kapoor, Ida Ali (daughter of filmmaker Imtiaz Ali), and more. The filmmaker posted the picture with a red heart emoji in the caption.

Take a look

Adding to the fervor, not only the couple but their friends were seen in yellow-themed outfits. Khushi looked beautiful in a floral printed lehenga with her hair tied in a bun. She accessorized herself with matching kadas in her arms.

Bollywood celebrities, including Sonam Kapoor and Bobby Deol, among others, reacted to the post by hitting the like button. Meanwhile, several well-wishers extended their warm wishes in the comments section of the post shared by Kashyap.

On Saturday, Khushi Kapoor, taking to her Instagram, also offered a glimpse into the perfect bridal shower for their friend. For the special function, the bride-to-be Aaliyah wore a long white dress with a necklace, and Khushi chose an off-shoulder pink number that flaunted the tattoos on her arms.

Advertisement

The perfect bride squad included influencers like Sakshi Shivdasani and Kareema Barry. All the girls except Aaliyah chose pink for the occasion. "Kickstarting the wedding festivities," the post was captioned.

Take a look

For the uninformed, Aaliyah Kashyap is the daughter of Aarti Bajaj and Anurag Kashyap. She is a social media influencer, and Shane Gregoire, on the other hand, is an American entrepreneur. According to a report in Filmfare, Aaliyah and Shane will get married on December 11 at Bombay Club in Mahalakshmi Race Course, Mumbai.

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor Khan looks like a dream in white corset gown on Day 2 of Red Sea Film Festival; Ananya Panday, Sonam Kapoor can’t stop hyping her up