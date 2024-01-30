Kiara Advani has the cutest reaction to paparazzi wishing her ‘Happy Birthday’ at the airport; WATCH

Kiara Advani sure knows how to melt our hearts with her cute smile and chic outfits. The diva has not only been shining on the silver screen but also making sure to rule the hearts of her fans with her performances. Well, the actress has a rocking year ahead as she has some exciting projects in her kitty, and looks like the diva is jetting off from Mumbai for her work commitments. But what caught our attention apart from her stylish OOTD was her response to a paparazzi wishing her Happy Birthday.

Kiara Advani was surprised when paparazzi wished her Happy Birthday

Kiara Advani was spotted at the Mumbai airport last night. She looked beautiful in a blue-colored wide-legged denim. She paired her denim with a beige colored top which she layered with a similar-colored long overcoat. She completed her look with big glasses and a single ponytail. She carried a big handbag with her and walked stylishly towards the security gate, waving at the paparazzi.

It was then that the paps wished her ‘Happy Birthday’. Instantly, Kiara turned back and in a surprising tone repeated ‘Happy Birthday’. Then she gestured with her hand that it was still a couple of months away. For the unversed, let us tell you that the Satyaprem Ki Katha actress’ birthday is on July 31.

Check out the video:

Sidharth Malhotra reveals if he is up for another love story with Kiara Advani after Shershaah

During a recent exclusive chit-chat with Pinkvilla, a fan asked Sidharth Malhotra, "When can we see another love story (with Kiara Advani)?" To this, a smile appeared on Sidharth's face, and he said, "That's up to asking the directors and filmmakers."

He added, "We are very happy with the love that we have gotten for that film (Shershaah) even though the love story was a very short part of that film. It was hardly like 12 minutes or 15 minutes in the film but I think the real-life love story of Captain Vikram Batra and Dimple also resonates through really well."

