5 Kiara Advani sparkly party outfits with statement-making silhouettes

When it comes to wearing dazzling outfits, one name that pops out is Kiara Advani. This diva loves to make a mark with her glitzy ensembles, and sequins appear to be a favorite theme. Kiara is seen wearing sequin-adorned outfits on several occasions, whether she goes to a red carpet or simply to an event.

And the Satyaprem Ki Katha actress knows how to wear them like a real fashionista. Kiara's collection is full of unusually dazzling outfits, ranging from shimmering jumpsuits to sparkly co-ords. So, if you love sequins, take cues from Kiara Advani's and embrace the glitz and glamor.

Shiny sequin co-ord

Kiara Advani's first shimmering sequined ensemble exuded pure glamor. The top featured an asymmetric neckline with a cut-out and full sleeves, paired with a high-waisted skirt that also had a thigh-high slit. To complete her look, she opted for a matte-finish makeup base, adding a dab of glitz.

Gleaming bright pink jumpsuit

Do you know anyone who can slay the jumpsuit with sequins? Here's another look at the Govinda Mera Naam fame in the sparkling ensemble. Her jumpsuit had a plunging V-neckline, and its body-flattering silhouette accentuated her curves nicely.

Advertisement

To add more glitz, the Jugjugg Jeeyo diva wore silver metallic sequin-embellished knee-high boots. But what truly stole the show was her choice of eye makeup, which also had sparkly confetti stickers. This look overall resembled the disco ball and is perfect for party nights.

Glitzy purple elegance

The other jumpsuit the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 star donned featured a no-sleeved look with a halter neckline. The purple outfit had glossy round sequins sprawled all across it. This other OH-SO-FAB look served as the ideal option for disco-ready nights.

Lustrous mini dress

The Shershaah diva served another high-octane look as hot as mirchi. She wore a mini dress with a deep V neckline and an abstract cut-out at the waist. She overlaid it with a bright red peak lapel collared blazer. The fusion of a formal blazer and a sultry mini-dress was a proper steal.

Bedazzling brilliance

Looks like the Kabir Singh actress is simply in love with jumpsuits and plunging necklines. This look featured Kiara Advani wearing a blue jumpsuit. The jumpsuit again had a V neckline with full sleeves and it was emphasized by the shoulder pads.

The sequins embellished in a geometric line pattern created an aesthetic effect. The outfit also had a belt to provide more definition to the Good Newwz fame’s curves.

So which look did you find the most interesting? Which look do you want to incorporate into your wardrobes? Let us know in the comments section below.

ALSO READ: Shilpa Shetty's full-sleeved red blouse with a printed saree showcases the power of desi dressing