Kiara Advani reacts to ‘favorite’ song Tiranga from Sidharth Malhotra’s Yodha; ‘Waited all day for this one’

Sidharth Malhotra is currently gearing up for the release of his forthcoming, Yodha. The film stars Raashii Khanna and Disha Patani in the key roles. The promotional assets of the film including the trailer and the soulful songs continue to raise excitement amongst fans. A while back, adding to the delight, the makers dropped the patriotic song titled, Tiranga. Being a loving partner, yet again Kiara Advani reacted to her ‘favorite’ song from the film.

Kiara Advani reacts to Tiranga song from Sidharth Malhotra's Yodha

Today, on March 11, the makers of Sidharth Malhotra-led Yodha released the soul-stirring patriotic tune, Tiranga. The song shows Sid’s resolute love and devotion towards his nation. The track which is enough to give one goosebump and invoke nationalism has also attracted a sweet reaction from Sid’s loving wife and actress Kiara Advani. In a social media story, the actress described it as her favorite song from the film for which she waited all day long.

Taking to her Instagram stories, the actress being her husband's loudest cheerleader shared the song and wrote, “Goosebumps this song is (accompanied by fire emoji) waited all day for this one favourite from the film (accompanied by hand raised emoji).” She also tagged the core team involved in the song.

Take a look:

Advertisement

Tiranga is the third track from the musical album of the film. Composed by Tanishk Bagchi, the song has been sung by the melodious singer B Praak, and the lyrics are beautifully written by the one and only Manoj Muntashir Shukla.

About Yodha

The highly-anticipated Yodha is a high-octane upcoming action-drama film that unravels around a hijacking incident and follows the journey of commando Arun Katyal, played by Sidharth Malhotra whereas Raashii Khanna plays his love interest, and Disha Patani takes on an important role as an air hostess in the film.

Made under the creative direction of Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, the movie promises a gripping plot line. The film is presented by Amazon Prime and Dharma Productions in collaboration with Mentor Disciple Entertainment and bankrolled by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Shashank Khaitan.

The eagerly-awaited film is scheduled to hit the theaters on March 15, 2024.

ALSO READ: Oscars 2024: Arjun Kapoor REACTS to big win of Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer starring Cillian Murphy