Kill actor Raghav Juyal recalls seeing off Shah Rukh Khan on his birthday bash; says 'Main subah 6 bje tak ruka...'

Actor Raghav Juyal was recently seen in Karan Johar's production venture, Kill. Raghav has been grabbing headlines these days, be it for his opinion on the nepotism debate or referring to Vicky Kaushal as his 'inspiration.' The actor has now talked about attending Shah Rukh Khan's birthday party.

During a recent interview with Jist, Raghav Juyal shared his experience about going to Shah Rukh Khan's birthday bash. Raghav recalled that he wished to see King Khan off after the party and mentioned that the superstar has a habit of escorting his guests to their cars parked outside.

"Unhone bulaya main kaise nahin jaunga? Wahan toh main subah 6 baje tak ruka hoon. Kyunki maine dekha hai sirf Shah Rukh sir sabko gadi tak chorne aate hain. Mera sapna tha ki main Shah Rukh sir ko gaadi tak chodoon (How could I not go when he invited me? I stayed there until 6 in the morning. Since I’ve seen that only Shah Rukh Khan drops everyone off at their cars, my dream was to drop him off at his car)," the Kill actor said.

Raghav further shared that he stayed with his friend till 6 am and added that it was the most memorable experience of their lives. The Kill actor reminisced that he had dropped him off, and the superstar said bye to him.

Raghav elaborated on his experience by saying that his dream of coming to Mumbai came true after this incident. The actor felt like the King of Mumbai and joked about referring himself to Bhiku Mhatre, a character played by Manoj Bajpayee in Ram Gopal Varma's 1998 Satya.

Earlier in an interview with Mashable India, Raghav Juyal shared that Shah Rukh Khan asked his son Aryan Khan to invite him to his birthday party. The Gyaaraah Gyaaraah actor recalled that the guests danced their hearts out till morning.

He also spoke about Ranveer Singh, who attended SRK's birthday bash last year by saying that his energy is unstoppable and the Padmaavat actor played the DJ till 6 am.

Raghav Juyal was cast as the main antagonist in Kill. He played the lead villain, Fani, in the action-thriller. Directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat, it also starred Lakshya Lalwani, Ashish Vidyarthi, and Harsh Chhaya. Co-produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Guneet Monga, and Achin Jain, the film was released on July 5 this year.

On the work front, Raghav Juyal marked his Bollywood debut with the film Sonali Cable in 2014. He then appeared in Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor's film ABCD 2, followed by Nawabzaade.

Last year, Raghav featured in Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde's movie, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. His other movies include Street Dancer 3D and Bahut Hua Samman. He will now be seen in an upcoming film, Yudhra, and a web series, Gyaaraah Gyaaraah. The web series will also star Kritika Kamra and Dhairya Karwa. It is co-produced by Karan Johar under the banner of Dharma Productions.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Rajkumar Hirani's film Dunki in 2023. SRK was paired with Taapsee Pannu in the 2023 film. SRK is now gearing up for his upcoming movie, King. He is playing the role of Don in this full-fledged actioner. Directed by Sujoy Ghosh, the film will also star the superstar's daughter, actress Suhana Khan.

