Raghav Juyal recalls celebrating Shah Rukh Khan's birthday with Aryan Khan at their house; reveals what Ranveer Singh did

Raghav Juyal has come a long way in the entertainment world. From starting as a contestant in a popular dance reality show to being one of the most talented actors in the industry, Raghav has proved to be a multi-talented star. Recently, the actor recalled the 'unforgettable experience' of celebrating Shah Rukh Khan's birthday.

Raghav Juyal recalls celebrating Shah Rukh Khan's birthday:

In his recent interview with Mashable India, Raghav Juyal shared his experience of being a part of Shah Rukh Khan's birthday celebration. When asked about the same, Raghav shared, "It was his birthday we celebrated till morning 6 AM. It was my life's unforgettable experience."

When asked how he became a part of this celebration, Raghav added, "Aryan (Aryan Khan) called me. He is my friend and even sir knows me. Shah Rukh Khan sir told Aryan to call me for his birthday celebration. It was his birthday and Pooja Ma'am's birthday. We danced our hearts out till morning."

Raghav Juyal talks about Ranveer Singh:

Speaking about Ranveer Singh's energy, the actor mentioned how Ranveer was unstoppable at SRK's birthday bash and he even played the DJ. Raghav said, "Ranveer bhai's energy doesn't end. He was playing the DJ till 6 AM in the morning."

When the host asked Raghav how he became friends with Aryan Khan, the former mentioned that it's a long story and would share it some other day.

In the same interview, Raghav Juyal reminisced about his initial struggling days, his experience of staying in Mumbai, his school days romance, and so on.

About Raghav Juyal:

From dancing to being a choreographer to hosting reality shows and now acting, Raghav Juyal has gained a massive fanbase due to his multi-talented persona. Not only this but her down-to-earth nature is also loved by his fans. He started his journey by participating in Dance India Dance 3 and emerged as the second runner-up of the show.

Recently, the actor shone on big screens by playing the role of Fani in the hit film, Kill. Kill is co-produced by Karan Johar, Guneet Monga, Apoorva Mehta, and Achin Jain, and also stars Lakshya Lalwani, Raghav Juyal, and more in lead roles.

