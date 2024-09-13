King vs Love & War: Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan-led film to clash with Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal starrer on Eid 2026

It looks like the box office is gearing up for a major clash in 2026. Earlier, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan’s King is targeting an Eid 2026 release. On the other hand, in a recent update, the makers of Love & War revealed that the Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal starrer has now been postponed to March 20, 2026 during the festive time of Eid.

Shah Rukh Khan is all set to start his highly anticipated project King. The action thriller marks his first collaboration with his daughter Suhana Khan. Directed by Sujoy Ghosh, it will be produced by Gauri Khan and Siddharth Anand. The cast also includes Abhishek Bachchan and Abhay Verma.

In an exclusive report, Pinkvilla disclosed today, September 13, 2024, that King goes on the floors in January 2025. The team will begin shooting in Mumbai and then move to Europe for a marathon schedule.

Talking about the possible release date of the film, a source close to the development stated, “A film like King is apt for the Eid 2026 period and that’s what Shah Rukh Khan and Siddharth Anand are aiming at. It has been a while since a Shah Rukh Khan film released on Eid, and this would mark his return to the festival after the historic success of Chennai Express.”

The source added, “Given the timelines of shoot chalked out at the moment, the makers will make it to the Eid 2026 release slot.”

Meanwhile, in an official press release today, it was revealed that Love & War has been postponed to March 20, 2026. The date has been decided keeping in mind the long holiday stretch consisting of Ramzan, Ram Navami, and Gudi Padwa. The Sanjay Leela Bhansali epic featuring the stellar cast of Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal, was initially scheduled to arrive in theaters on Christmas 2025.

The film is reportedly set against a war backdrop and will focus on a love triangle. As per our sources, the shoot kicks off in October 2024.

For now, a huge clash is set for Eid 2026.

