WATCH: Ranbir Kapoor arrives at Sanjay Leela Bhansali's office with script in hand; actor all set for Love and War?

Ranbir Kapoor, who is currently busy filming for the epic movie Ramayana, is also gearing up for a highly anticipated collaboration. Ranbir is set to star in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s next project, Love & War, in which he will share the screen with his wife, Alia Bhatt, and actor Vicky Kaushal. He was spotted arriving today at SLB’s office in Mumbai where the paparazzi captured him with a script in hand.

Ranbir Kapoor sports clean-shaven look as he gets papped at Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s office

Today, July 3, Ranbir Kapoor reached filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s office in the afternoon in his swanky car. Dressed in a blue shirt and matching pants paired with white sneakers, Ranbir looked extremely handsome in his clean-shaven look. He was seen carrying what looked like a script in one hand, while he waved and gave a thumbs up to the paparazzi with the other. Ranbir also posed for a few pictures before going inside the building.

Watch the video here!

More about Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal starrer Love & War

Earlier, Pinkvilla exclusively reported some details about Ranbir Kapoor’s character in Love & War. A source close to the development stated, “It’s a twisted gray character and warrants the presence of someone who is not just a great actor but also a superstar. It has elements of heroism but deep within lies the psychic undertones. It’s a solid subject with strong scope for performance and that’s what has excited both Ranbir and SLB to reunite after 17 long years.”

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt, Sharvari Wagh’s YRF Spy Universe film to kickstart on THIS date; plot will not revolve around India-Pak rivalry: Report