Alia Bhatt to make Paris Fashion Week debut; will be joined by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kendall Jenner, and more

Alia Bhatt has already made heads turn at the global level with her back-to-back appearances at the Met Gala. She is now all set to grace the prestigious Paris Fashion Week 2024, where she will be making her debut. Alia will be joined by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kendall Jenner, and many more renowned personalities.

According to recent reports, Alia Bhatt is gearing up to make her debut at Paris Fashion Week this year. She will walk the runway on September 23, 2024, at the Place de l'Opéra in Paris, during the 'Walk Your Worth' event.

Iconic figures like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kendall Jenner, Viola Davis, Jane Fonda, Eva Longoria, Leïla Bekhti, Marie Bochet, Cindy Bruna, Luma Grothe, Liya Kebede, Aja Naomi King, Andie MacDowell, Bebe Vio, and Yseult will also be in attendance.

According to the Hindustan Times, Alia expressed her excitement about her debut in a statement. She said, "Firsts are always special," and revealed that she was honored to be walking at the Paris Fashion Week. The actress further added, "Being among such inspiring, powerful, and confident women is such a moment of pride for me, and I can’t wait to join them at this platform that celebrates sisterhood and empowerment."

Advertisement

Earlier this year, Alia Bhatt stunned everyone with her look at the Met Gala carpet. She was on point with the dress code Garden of Time and donned a floral mint-green saree designed by Sabyasachi. Her look received a lot of appreciation from netizens on social media.

Talking about her love for a saree on Instagram, Alia wrote, “Nothing embodies tradition and innovation like the saree; in the skilled hands of @sabyasachiofficial, this vision found its fullest expression.”

She acknowledged the effort that went into creating her Met Gala look, stating, “Creating this has been quite an experience… fun and stressful in equal parts. It has taken a collective effort of 163 dedicated individuals, including master craftspeople, embroiderers, artists, and dyers, investing a total of 1965 man hours in creatin this ethereal saree. As I wear this outfit, I feel incredibly grateful to embody this exquisite creation, a testament to boundless love and painstaking effort.”

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt has also been grabbing headlines for her recently released teaser trailer of Jigra. The action thriller is slated to arrive in cinemas on October 11, 2024. The team has kicked off the promotions in full swing ahead of the Dussehra release.

It marks Alia’s first collaboration with actor Vedang Raina, who will be playing the role of her brother. The teaser trailer has offered a glimpse of their characters, Satya and Ankur, as well as of their sibling bond. Vedang has also lent his voice to the song Phoolon Ka Taaro Ka in the film.

Jigra is directed by Vasan Bala, who has also written the movie with Debashish Irengbam. Presented by Viacom18 Studios, Dharma Productions, and Eternal Sunshine Productions, the film is produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Alia Bhatt, Shaheen Bhatt, and Somen Mishra.

Apart from Jigra, Alia has been busy filming for her spy movie Alpha with Sharvari. Alpha will serve as her entry into the popular YRF Spy Universe. After wrapping up the film, she will move on to Love & War. She will reunite with director Sanjay Leela Bhansali for the epic, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: New parents Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh receive heartfelt wishes from Will Smith: ‘Congratulations Mama & Papa’