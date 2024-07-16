King: Did Amitabh Bachchan confirm Abhishek Bachchan’s casting in Shah Rukh Khan-Suhana Khan starrer?

Shah Rukh Khan entertained audiences with his action-packed films Pathaan and Jawan, as well as the comedy drama Dunki in 2023. The superstar’s fans have been eagerly awaiting updates about his next film, which is titled King and will mark his first collaboration with his daughter Suhana Khan. Rumors are rife that Abhishek Bachchan has been cast in the project in the role of the antagonist. It looks like Abhishek’s father Amitabh Bachchan just confirmed this development.

Amitabh Bachchan wishes luck to Abhishek Bachchan for Shah Rukh Khan starrer King

Today, July 16, Amitabh Bachchan took to his X (formerly Twitter) handle and reacted to a fan post that was expressing excitement about Abhishek Bachchan’s casting in a negative role in Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan’s action packed project King.

Big B wrote, “all the best Abhishek.. It is TIME!!!” This seems to be a confirmation that Abhishek will be facing off against SRK in the film.

Have a look at his tweet!

More about Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan’s film King

Pinkvilla was the first to break the news about the collaboration between Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan. King is directed by Sujoy Ghosh and produced by Gauri Khan with Siddharth Anand.

Earlier, in February 2024, Pinkvilla also shed light on Suhana’s prep work for the film. A source close to development reported, “The training is happening at Mannat and she is accompanied by her father, Shah Rukh Khan too in certain practice sessions. Trainers of international repute are coming together to train Suhana and SRK, as King will explore a slightly raw form of action.”

Later, we exclusively revealed details about King Khan’s character in the film. A source disclosed that Shah Rukh is aware of his audience’s desire to see him playing a character with gray shades. The source added, “King is his passion project and he has been meticulously working on all aspects of the project with Siddharth Anand and Sujoy Ghosh. They have collectively carved a very cool full of attitude and swag character with shades of gray for SRK in King.”

