Jigra: Did you know Alia Bhatt and Diljit Dosanjh’s latest collaboration has connection to their previous song Ikk Kudi?

Alia Bhatt and Diljit Dosanjh are all set for a reunion. The actress recently dropped a picture with the renowned singer from the sets of her film Jigra, confirming a collaboration with him. Fans are extremely excited to see them recreate the magic that they did with their previous song, Ikk Kudi. Now, it has been learned that their new collab and Ikk Kudi have an interesting connection as they are both directed by Vasan Bala.

Diljit Dosanjh sang the reprised version of the song Ikk Kudi from his and Alia Bhatt’s film Udta Punjab in 2016. The music video for that track was directed by Vasan Bala. According to a recent report by Filmfare, Vasan, who is helming the upcoming movie Jigra, has directed Alia and Diljit’s latest song as well. Thus, it marks a reunion for all three artists. The portal also revealed that the word Kudiye will be a part of the new song’s title.

Earlier today, September 13, 2024, Alia shared a photograph with Diljit on her Instagram. In the picture, they were seen sitting on two chairs with their backs towards the camera. The title Jigra was written at the top in illuminated letters. Diljit’s chair said, “Sings about Kudi,” while Alia’s chair stated, “The said ‘Kudi.’” In the caption, the actress wrote, “chairs say it all (studio microphone emoji) @diljitdosanjh.”

Vasan Bala also shared Alia’s post on his Instagram Stories and got nostalgic. He said, “met them briefly 8 years ago for Ikk Kudi. Little did I know 8 years later….”

Meanwhile, actor Vedang Raina, who is playing Alia’s brother in the film, expressed his excitement about her collaboration with Diljit Dosanjh with fire emojis. Producer Karan Johar exclaimed, “@diljitdosanjh x @aliaabhatt BE SEATED!!!! (100 emoji and red heart emoji).”

Jigra’s music has been grabbing the attention of the audience ever since the release of the film’s teaser trailer. It had a recreated version of the iconic song Phoolon Ka Taaro playing in the background, which left an emotional impact on the viewers.

The original composition by RD Burman was sung by Kishore Kumar and written by RD Burman and Anand Bakshi. In Jigra, the song’s music has been recreated by Achint with vocals by Vedang Raina and additional lyrics by Varun Grover.

Vedang had penned a heartfelt note about getting this opportunity on Instagram. He said, “I know the younger me was dreaming of this.” Expressing his gratitude to the team, he added, “Still hard to believe that I got an opportunity to sing a rendition of one of the most iconic songs in Hindi cinema for a @dharmamovies film.”

The movie is set to arrive in cinemas on October 11, 2024, just in time for the festive occasion of Dussehra. It is a prison-break action thriller that focuses on the sibling relationship between Alia and Vedang’s characters, Satya and Ankur.

The film is written by Debashish Irengbam and Vasan Bala. Presented by Viacom18 Studios, Dharma Productions, and Eternal Sunshine Productions, it is produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Alia Bhatt, Shaheen Bhatt, and Somen Mishra.

Apart from this, Alia has the YRF Spy Universe film Alpha as well as Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s epic Love & War in her pipeline.

