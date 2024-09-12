WATCH: Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's THIS moment from My Name Is Khan is Karan Johar's ‘favorite directed scene’

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of death.

Karan Johar often revisits his old movies and shares anecdotes related to them on social media. This time he revealed his favorite directed scene of his career. It is a moment from his drama My Name Is Khan featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol’s characters Rizwan and Mandira in a hospital. Rizwan keeps on rambling about her son Sam’s ruptured spleen while she tells him that he is dead. She goes on to repeat her son’s time of death.

Today, September 12, 2024, Karan Johar took to Instagram to share a video of the scene. In the caption, he shared that he keeps on reflecting on his directorial career. Karan wrote, “I have been directing movies for 26 years now… I look back at my directorial career with a multitude of emotions and a truckload of indelible memories… I reflect on my failings … those happy accidents that made magical moments … those on the spot decisions that hit the bulls eye or even got lost in translation …”

The filmmaker further disclosed that the particular My Name Is Khan moment was his favorite scene ever because of Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol’s performances. Karan stated, “But this particular scene and the way it was so beautifully performed by @iamsrk and @kajol will remain my favourite directed scene and moment of my career …. #mynameiskhan #sharingmemories.”

Fans flooded the comments section of Karan Johar’s post and got nostalgic. One person praised, “This entire movie is pure class and unforgettable, career best performances from both SRK and Kajol can totally feel every bit of emotion that’s how brilliantly they have done the movie.”

A user got emotional and exclaimed, “You didn’t have to post this and bring back all the scars againnn.” Another netizen requested him to direct Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol once again, saying, “yes, this scene is really so good and full of emotions. Great performance. Bring them back, please.”

My Name Is Khan received a lot of acclaim for its story and performances upon its release in 2010 and is quite popular on social media to date.

