Kinnar Akhara founder expels Mamta Kulkarni and her guru Laxmi Narayan Tripathi from Mahamandaleshwar post

On Friday, Kinnar Akhada announced the dismissal of Bollywood actress Mamta Kulkarni and her guru Laxmi Narayan Tripathi from Mahamandaleshwar.

As per Hindustan Times, The Juna Akhara stated that both Mamta Kulkarni and her mentor, Laxmi Narayan Tripathi, had been removed from the Kinnar Akhada following escalating internal discord. Rishi Ajay Das, founder of the Akhada, issued a public statement confirming Tripathi’s removal.

He explained that the decision stemmed from Tripathi’s failure to uphold the Akhada’s mission of advancing spiritual initiatives and empowering the transgender community.

The founder alleged that Laxmi and others had violated Sanatana Dharma by appointing Kulkarni—a former film personality with accusations of treason—without adhering to traditional religious protocols. According to Das, Mamta was directly granted the title of Mahamandaleshwar without renunciation or following Akhada traditions, leading him to take action "in the interest of religion and society."

Rishi also accused Tripathi of striking a questionable deal with the Juna Akhara during the 2019 Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, allowing individuals to join without completing the necessary rituals. He argued that such actions misled followers of Sanatana Dharma and compromised the integrity of the Akhada, prompting him to address the issue publicly.

The actress’ recent appointment had sparked backlash within the organization, with many members questioning the decision due to her controversial past. This unrest ultimately forced the leadership to act. Ajay Das criticized Tripathi for compromising Akhada's principles, claiming that Kulkarni’s criminal background made her unsuitable for the position.

The controversy deepened when Mahant Ravindra Puri, president of the Akhil Bharatiya Akhada Parishad, opposed Ajay Das's decision, questioning his authority to dismiss Tripathi. Reports suggest the appointment of Kulkarni as Mahamandaleshwar occurred without the knowledge of many within the Akhada.

Last week, Kulkarni performed 'pind daan' at the Sangam Ghat in Prayagraj, stating she acted under divine guidance and her guru's instructions. Meanwhile, Tripathi defended Kulkarni's selection, emphasizing her involvement with the Akhada over the past 18 months and her freedom to express devotion through artistic means.

Despite this, the controversy has left the Kinnar Akhada divided, igniting debates over tradition, ethics, and leadership.