Mamta Kulkarni admits it’s ‘impossible’ for her to return to films after taking sanyaas: ‘I can’t even imagine…’

Mamta Kulkarni, a legendary figure from the '90s known for her bold and glamorous Bollywood presence, has recently grabbed attention once more. This time, it's her decision to take sanyaas at the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 with the Kinnar Akhara. Reflecting on her spiritual journey, she confessed that returning to the film industry is now out of the question for her, saying it feels ‘unimaginable’.

In a conversation with India Today, Mamta Kulkarni made it clear that returning to acting is beyond her imagination. She said, "I can't even imagine doing films again. It is absolutely impossible for me now."

Reflecting on her spiritual journey, she shared how being honored as a Mahamandaleshwar of the Kinnar Akhada feels like winning an Olympic medal after 23 years of dedication.

The actress explained that the Akhada’s representation of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati's Ardhnareshwar avatar, along with its focus on freedom, drew her in. She expressed gratitude for the blessings of Goddess Adishakti in granting her this honor.

Reflecting on life’s essentials, Mamta Kulkarni shared that while entertainment and other desires are part of life, spirituality is a path one can only follow with fortune. Drawing a parallel to Prince Siddhārtha, who later became Lord Buddha, she pointed out how he experienced everything in life before deciding to transform.

Mamta Kulkarni recently made waves by taking sanyas during the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, marking her arrival at the Kinnar Akhara. She performed the sacred pind daan at the Sangam and was later crowned as the Mahamandaleshwar of the Akhara.

In this new spiritual role, she adopted the name Shri Yamai Mamta Nand Giri. The title of Mahamandaleshwar, granted within the Dashanami order, is a respected honor bestowed upon esteemed Hindu monks who are entrusted with the responsibility of promoting Sanatan Dharma.

In a previous interview with ANI, Mamta Kulkarni shared her thoughts on the decision, saying that it was the will of Mahadev and Maha Kaali, as well as the guidance of her Guru, that led her to take this step. She emphasized that she had no control over the timing, as it was all part of a divine plan.

Mamta Kulkarni, famed for her roles in iconic Bollywood films like Karan Arjun, had long remained out of the public eye. Her recent decision to embrace a spiritual journey with the Kinnar Akhara marks a profound shift in her life, steering her toward a new and transformative chapter.

