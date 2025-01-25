Who is Mamta Kulkarni? From shining Bollywood career to becoming sanyasi at Mahakumbh, know all about Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan’s co-star here

Mamta Kulkarni, the iconic '90s actress, etched her name in Bollywood history with her bold and glamorous presence, becoming one of the most memorable figures in Indian cinema who worked with Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan. Recently, she has been making headlines again as she took sanyas during the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 at the Kinnar Akhara. In a grand ceremony, she was also declared the Mahamandleshwar of the Kinnar Akhara, symbolizing a profound transformation in her life.

Let’s take a deeper dive into the details of Mamta’s journey—her controversies, relationships, notable films, co-stars, and more.

1. Mamta Kulkarni made her Bollywood debut in 1992 with Tiranga, but it was her performances in films like Ashaant, Aashiq Awara, China Gate, and Waqt Hamara Hai that cemented her status as a 90s icon. In a span of less than ten years, she featured in over 50 films, with key roles in Ram Lakhan, Krantiveer, Karan Arjun, Sabse Bada Khiladi, and Baazi, among others.

2. The actress shared the screen with some of Bollywood's biggest stars, including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Mithun Chakraborty, Sanjay Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Bobby Deol, Saif Ali Khan, Sanjay Dutt, and Govinda.

3. Her reported net worth of approximately $10 million (₹85 crores) certainly reflects her successful career in Bollywood.

4. In 2016, Mamta was named by the Thane Police as a suspect in a major drug trafficking case, allegedly supplying ephedrine to a Rs 2000 crore international racket. She attended a meeting in Kenya with her partner, Vicky Goswami, connected to the drug trade. After a long hiatus, Kulkarni returned to India in 2024, marking an emotional homecoming.

5. Rumors circulated that Mamta Kulkarni converted to Islam to marry Vicky Goswami, a known drug trafficker, although she has denied these claims.

6. After becoming Mahamandaleshwar of the Kinnar Akhara, Mamta adopted a new name, 'Shri Yamai Mamta Nand Giri’. For the uninitiated, Mahamndaleshwar is a special title reserved for Hindu monks of the Dashanami order, and the leaders are responsible for spreading the Sanatan Dharma.

7. Mamta Kulkarni has recently made headlines for embracing sanyas at the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, where she arrived at the Kinnar Akhara. She performed the sacred pind daan at the Sangam before undergoing a coronation ceremony at the Akhara. She was also declared the Mahamandaleshwar of the Kinnar Akhara.

