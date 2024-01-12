Kiran Rao makes Instagram debut; Zayn Marie drops PICS from Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare’s ‘glam welcome night’

The wedding festivities of Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare in Udaipur may have concluded, but the enchanting pictures from their celebration continue to capture attention. The couple marked their union with elaborate ceremonies, culminating in a white wedding. Zayn Marie Khan, Ira's cousin, has recently shared new pictures from their welcome night in Udaipur and has also welcomed Kirao Rao to Instagram, who made her debut on the platform.

On Friday, January 12, Zayn Marie Khan took to Instagram to share enchanting glimpses from the welcome night in Udaipur, which marked the commencement of the joyous celebrations for Ira Khan’s wedding to Nupur Shikhare.

In the first image, Zayn adorned herself in a resplendent golden saree, complemented by matching jewelry, as she struck a pose alongside Kiran Rao, who elegantly wore a black saree with a silver blouse. The series showcased more delightful moments of the duo, capturing the warmth of their connection, including a heartwarming embrace.

A captivating photograph featured Zayn standing alongside the radiant bride, Ira, who looked stunning in a black velvet dress, adorned with subtle makeup and her hair elegantly tied in a ponytail.

In her heartfelt caption, Zayn extended a warm Instagram welcome to Kiran, expressing her affection by stating, “Welcoming @raodyness to InstaGlam with photos from our glam Welcome Night love you, K.” She concluded with an extra touch of sentiment, “Last photo is my absolute fave,” referring to the picture capturing their embrace.

More about Kiran Rao’s Instagram debut

Kiran Rao made a noteworthy Instagram debut, opting for the username “raodyness” for her account. Kiran's first post featured her seated in a chair, gracefully posing for the camera with folded hands. Clad in a chic black printed shirt paired with ice blue denim, she adorned herself with glasses, a wristwatch, and uniquely colored hair. Completing the look, she sported a garland and wore a whimsical smile on her face.

Accompanying the image, her caption read, “Hellooo @instagram :)”

Her list of followers features notable names such as Ira Khan, Nupur Shikhare, Zayn Marie Khan, Lekha Washington, Reena Datta, Mithila Palkar, and more.

