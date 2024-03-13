Kiran Rao reveals Aamir Khan’s first wife Reena Dutta ‘never left’ after divorce; calls actor's family setup ‘unique’

Filmmaker Kiran Rao shared insights into her relationship with Aamir Khan's first wife, Reena Dutta, shedding some light on the unique family dynamic they have. Reflecting on her marriage to Aamir in 2005, Kiran expressed her gratitude, stating that she got married to one of the best families. Kiran also fondly spoke of her affection for Aamir's mother, Zeenat Hussain, referring to her as the "apple of my eye."

Kiran Rao's relationship with Aamir Khan's first wife, Reena Dutta

In an interview with Zoom, Kiran said, "I got very lucky that I literally married a family, and a family that I love, I continue to love.” Kiran also opened up about how she continues to love her mother-in-law (Aamir’s mother, Zeenat Hussain) and how she is the “apple of my eye.”

In the same interview, describing the family setup as unique, Kiran emphasized that Reena Dutta remained an integral part of their lives even after her divorce from Aamir in 2002. Kiran highlighted the family's protective stance towards Reena during the divorce, sharing, "The family was highly protective of Reena, and when I got married, Reena was a part of the family." Kiran talked about their friendship, praising Reena as an incredible human being and expressing her deep affection, stating, "I absolutely love her; she’s a dear friend."

Advertisement

Kiran Rao on co-parenting and family ties

Despite their marital changes, Kiran Rao shares a close bond with her, Aamir, and their children, Azad, Ira, and Junaid. The family remains tightly knit, as evidenced by their proximity and involvement in each other's lives. The filmmaker revealed that they were collectively planning Ira's wedding with Nupur Shikhare in January, exemplifying their unity. She expressed her satisfaction, stating, "I am glad that people take away that it is possible to have this crazy family because this is us; this is really who we are."

Kiran Rao and Aamir Khan welcomed their son, Azad, through surrogacy. Following their decision to divorce in 2021 after fifteen years of marriage, they reiterated their commitment to co-parenting Azad in a joint statement, thanking their loved ones for their unwavering support.

ALSO READ: Kiran Rao says she feels connected to Aamir Khan's successes and failures; 'I have an emotional connection'