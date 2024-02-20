Kiran Rao says she feels connected to Aamir Khan's successes and failures; 'I have an emotional connection'

Kiran Rao and Aamir Khan may be divorced now but their bond with each other still remains the same. From helping and supporting the filmmaker with her recent film promotions to Kiran attending Aamir’s daughter Ira Khan’s wedding, these two have been on cordial terms. But yet there is something that bothers the Laapataa Ladies director, and that is being addressed as Aamir Khan’s ex-wife. She spoke about this and revealed it was annoying.

Kiran Rao on being independent when she married Aamir Khan

In an interview with SoSouth, Kiran Rao quipped that she was independent and had her own life when she married Aamir Khan. She revealed that it was at quite an early stage she expressed that people’s perceptions could either bother her or not. But she revealed that it does not bother her.

“I do have to say at airports or any public place when people come to me and say, ‘You are…’ and they expect me to complete it and say, ‘I am Kiran Rao, Aamir Khan’s wife.’ I mean ex-wife. That bothers me because people kind of recognise me sometimes and they’re not sure but they know me through Aamir. That’s very annoying,” said Kiran

Kiran Rao on being affected by Aamir Khan’s success and failures

Kiran Rao further opened up about the pressure she feels on being associated with Aamir Khan. She discussed her sense of responsibility towards him and revealed that having worked closely for over 15 years together she feels protective of him and also celebrates his achievements. Rao explained that anyone close to a family member would naturally be affected by their successes or failures.

Kiran also admitted that she feels emotionally connected to Aamir Khan’s journey but this does not burden her. She added, “I do feel connected to his achievements or his failures. I don’t think it pressures me so much. It’s just, in that sense, maybe emotionally something that I will continue to have for him, you know, a connection with him.”

For the unversed, Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao ended their 15-year marriage in 2021. Now they are co-parenting their son Azad Rao.

