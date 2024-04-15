Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao meet Laapataa Ladies cast; share happy selfie from reunion
Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao recently had a reunion with their Laapataa Ladies cast members, and the director shared a happy selfie with them. Take a look.
Kiran Rao made her comeback as a director with Laapataa Ladies, which was released in March and received a warm response from the critics as well as its target audience. Recently, the film's team, including producer Aamir Khan and cast members, had a reunion, and Kiran shared a beautiful selfie on Instagram with all of them.
Kiran Rao and Aamir Khan have a reunion with the Laapataa Ladies cast
Kiran Rao took to Instagram and shared a selfie with Aamir Khan and the cast of Laapataa Ladies, including Ravi Kishan, Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, and Sparsh Shrivastava. The happy faces in the selfie are truly a treat to watch.
Ravi, Nitanshi, Pratibha, and Sparsh reshared Kiran's stories, further spreading happiness.
Aamir Khan on his intent to make more films like Laapataa Ladies
Last month, during an interaction with fans, Aamir expressed his gratitude for the love the team received for Laapataa Ladies. The superstar and producer also said that he wants to make more films like LL in the future.
"I want to thank everyone for supporting this film. In the future, we will keep making such films, and I hope you keep supporting us," he said while adding, "The kind of love that we've got from the audience for this film is heartwarming. On this special day, I want to thank the audience and media,"
About Laapataa Ladies
Presented by Jio Studios, the entertaining and hard-hitting film revolves around two brides who get lost as they accidentally switch places on a train. It explores issues like feminism, woman empowerment, and the brides’ quest to rediscover themselves.
Directed by Kiran Rao and produced by Aamir Khan and Jyoti Deshpande, Laapataa Ladies stars Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Chhaya Kadam, and Ravi Kishan in key roles. The movie, which already received a standing ovation at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) last year, hit the cinemas on March 1, 2024. The fans are now waiting for its OTT release, which is expected to happen soon.
Meanwhile, Aamir Khan is working on the production of his next films, Sitaare Zameen Par and Lahore 1947.
