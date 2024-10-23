Know all about Nimrat Kaur: From being daughter of army officer to becoming household name with Airlift, The Lunchbox, Dasvi

Unless you are living under a rock, you might have chanced upon Nimrat Kaur's name being popped up in your newsfeed. Apart from her professional front, Nimrat also grabs headlines for her personal life. Amid Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan's separation rumors, his Dasvi co-star Nimrat has been allegedly linked to him. From being the daughter of an army officer to becoming a household name with Airlift, The Lunchbox, and Dasvi, here's all you need to know about Nimrat Kaur.

Nimrat Kaur, who has carved a niche for herself in Bollywood, often receives appreciation for her performances. Let's discuss Nimrat's early life, her entry to Bollywood, notable performances, and more.

Nimrat was born in a Sikh household in Pilani, Rajasthan. Her father, Major Bhupinder Singh, was an army officer who died at the age of 44. She lost him when she was around 12 or 13 years old. In an old interview with the Times of India, Nimrat got candid about her father's demise.

The Airlift actress shared that when she visited her late father, Bhupinder Singh (Shaurya Chakra), in Kashmir in January 1994 with her family, a Kashmiri militant group kidnapped him from his place of work. As the group made "ridiculous" demands for the terrorists' release, Singh didn't agree to it and sacrificed his life.

Nimrat Kaur was launched in showbiz in the early 2000s. The actress was featured in two music videos in 2004. Nimrat collaborated with celebrated playback singers Kumar Sanu and Shreya Ghoshal for Tera Mera Pyar and Yeh Kya Hua respectively.

She made her Bollywood debut with Vasan Bala's Peddlers in 2012. Backed by Anurag Kashyap, the film also starred actor Gulshan Devaiah and late director-actor Nishikant Kamat.

Nimrat gained recognition with Ritesh Batra's The Lunchbox in 2013 in which she played the female lead opposite late legendary actor Irrfan Khan. The 2013 film also featured Nawazuddin Siddiqui in a key role.

Three years later, Nimrat bagged Airlift (2016) opposite Akshay Kumar, which showcased the evacuation of Indians based in Kuwait during the Iraq-Kuwait war.

In 2022, the actress was paired with Abhishek Bachchan in Dinesh Vijan's production, Dasvi. Nimrat was cast as Abhishek's on-screen wife, Bimla Devi Chaudhary. She will now be seen in an upcoming film, Section 84, co-starring Amitabh Bachchan.

