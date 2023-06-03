EXCLUSIVE: Nimrat Kaur remembers The Lunchbox co-star Irrfan Khan: ‘Wish I had some screen time with him…’

Irrfan Khan, Nimrat Kaur and Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer The Lunchbox released in 2013, and will soon complete 10 years. The film, directed by Ritesh Batra, was screened at the Cannes 2013 Film Festival, and received a lot of adulation from the audience. Late Irrfan Khan played the role of Saajan Fernandes in the movie, while Nimrat played Ila Singh. Even though Irrfan and Nimrat starred in The Lunchbox, they did not have any scenes together. In a candid conversation with Pinkvilla, Nimrat Kaur remembered late Irrfan Khan and shared that she wishes she actually had some screen time with him.

Nimrat Kaur remembers The Lunchbox co-star Irrfan Khan

When speaking about working with Irrfan Khan in The Lunchbox, Nimrat told Pinkvilla, “Who doesn't remember Irrfan? He is a national treasure. He is an international treasure actually, and he is one for the ages. His light will only get brighter as time goes by.” She said that she never really got to work with Irrfan Khan while shooting for The Lunchbox, and that they actually properly met at the 2013 Cannes Film Festival. “I remember that the screening had happened and we knew that something big was going to happen with the film. I was absolutely like a headless chicken. It was the first time that I had been given a leading part in the film. Like I in every way considered that to be my platform where people started to know my name. From the Cadbury girl I became Nimrat Kaur from The Lunchbox,” said Nimrat.

She further added that it was unfortunate that she didn't share screen time with him in The Lunchbox. “I wish I had some screen time with him. I remember we were sitting on the bus in Cannes and I asked him, ‘This is very overwhelming. How do you deal with so much coming at you?’ Somehow life prepares you for dealing with problems and you pick up the pieces and move along. But no one teaches you how to deal with a lot of adulation and success at the same time, or a lot of applause and attention. So I said, ‘How do you deal with it?’ He said, ‘Enjoy it, soak it up, and make the most of it because this doesn’t happen very often.’ And we live, and suffer, and go through difficult times so that we can enjoy these moments. So make the most of it and soak it all up,” said Nimrat Kaur.

