Amid Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan’s divorce rumors, Nimrat Kaur’s old statement ‘marriages don't last that long’ goes VIRAL

Nimrat Kaur has been making headlines over speculations of her rumoured affair with Abhishek Bachchan. A few reports also suggest that she might also be the reason behind the marital issues between Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan. And now, amid the speculations, an old statement of the Dasvi actress on 'marriages' is circulating on social media. Nimrat, in an interview, could be heard saying that "marriages don’t last that long." Read on to find out the full context of her comment.

In an interview with Faridoon Shahryar during the promotions of Dasvi, Nimrat and Bachchan discussed marriage. When the interviewer mentioned the timeline of his own marriage, Nimrat responded, "Marriages don’t last that long." Abhishek laughed off her comment and replied, "Thanks."

Apart from this, an old interview of Nimrat from 2016 is gaining traction, in which she discussed her views on marriage. During the conversation, she expressed her confusion over being asked why she didn't want to get married.

She stated that it was not about a "lack of desire" but rather that marriage is a matter of fate that occurs in its own time when one meets the "right person", emphasizing that such things cannot be planned.

In another interview, while promoting the same film, Abhishek took the opportunity to commend his wife, Aishwarya. He expressed that she has always provided incredible emotional support and that he feels fortunate, along with his entire family.

The Breathe Into the Shadows actor highlighted that having a life partner like Aishwarya, who is also part of the industry, is a wonderful experience because she understands the challenges that come with it.

He noted that she has been in the field slightly longer than him, making her well-acquainted with the industry's complexities.

Bachchan remarked that it's reassuring to come home after a difficult day, knowing that there's someone who truly understands what he’s experiencing, as he shared during an interview with a media outlet.

For those who may not know, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan have been the subject of significant speculation regarding their rumored divorce.

Numerous videos of the couple, both recent and older, have been circulating on social media, with netizens making connections to the current turmoil in their lives.

