Kunal Kemmu extends Holi 2024; Shares BTS pics from Madgaon Express: 'Couldn’t have done it without...'

Kunal Kemmu, who recently ventured into directing with Madgaon Express, is reveling in its success. Taking to Instagram this Holi, the actor-director expressed heartfelt thanks to his team of actors and everyone involved in the project. He acknowledged their contributions, emphasizing the collaborative effort behind the film's accomplishment. Kemmu's post reflects his gratitude and appreciation for the collective effort that brought Madgaon Express to life.

Kunal Kemmu extends Holi 2024 wishes with BTS from Madgaon Express

Kunal Kemmu took to Instagram and shared some unseen pictures from the sets of Madgaon Express and also extended heartfelt Holi wishes with the same. He wrote, "From day 1 of shoot to the day I said the last pack up on the sets of Madgoan Express. Each day has been so special in so many ways. And I couldn’t have done it without my amazing team of actors and technicians. To the many colours of friendship that the film showcases and the many colours of my own personality that I got to explore through this film".

He further added, "I wish you all a very happy Holi and thank you so much for all the love that you have shown to our film. May this festival of colours bring you all you happiness and good luck #happyholi."

Take a look:

About Madgaon Express

Three lifelong friends, Dodo (Divyenndu), Pinku (Pratik Gandhi), and Ayush (Avinash Tiwary), share a dream of exploring Goa together since their school days. However, life's circumstances continuously thwart their plans. As they grow older, Pinku and Ayush settle abroad, while Dodo remains in India. When Pinku and Ayush return for a brief visit, Dodo seizes the opportunity to finally convince them to embark on their long-awaited Goa trip. Initially underwhelming, the journey quickly spirals into a wild adventure involving drugs and dangerous encounters with gangsters.

Madgaon Express reviews

Numerous celebrities flooded social media with their reviews for Kunal Kemmu's latest venture, Madgaon Express. Arjun Kapoor, after attending a special screening, shared his glowing thoughts on Instagram. Alongside a picture with Kunal Kemmu and the film's poster, Arjun praised the movie, emphasizing Kunal's directorial skills and the ensemble's vibrant performances. He enthused, "What a blast this film is!!! Loved it… Have laughed so much and so happy to see an ensemble with great actors having fun on the big screen… @kunalkemmu u have killed it with ur unique voice and take on friendship and mayhem…"

Kareena Kapoor Khan, via Instagram stories, also lauded the film's brilliance, writing, 'So, so funny and brilliantly directed. So, so proud of you, Kunal Kemmu. Outstanding performances. Bravo, guys.'

Malaika Arora, present at the screening, echoed the praise on her Instagram Stories. She expressed genuine admiration, exclaiming, “Haven't laughed so much in so long … a complete laugh riot of a film @kunalkemmu take a bow so well directed ….. And of course such a fantastic cast n superbbbbb performances by @divyenndu @pratikgandhiofficial @avinashtiwary15…”. Malaika encouraged everyone to experience the film in theaters, asserting, “this is a must watch in a cinema hall….so go n enjoyyyyyyy!!!!!! Awesome @ritesh_sid @faroutakhtar @norafatehi @excelmovies.”

Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment, Madgaon Express promises uproarious laughter

