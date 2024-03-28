Hansal Mehta on not giving a 'damn' about box office; calls it 'vulgar display of numbers to cover mediocrity'

Hansal Mehta is known for his critically acclaimed films like Shahid, Aligarh, and more. Even on OTT, his web series like Scam 1992 and Scoop have proved to be a rage. But the filmmaker struggles when it comes to the box office. While his films haven't done well at the box office, Hansal has often talked about how he doesn't like the way the business of the films is promoted on social media. Recently, he has shared that box office numbers are used to cover mediocrity.

Hansal Mehta says the box office is a vulgar display of numbers to cover mediocrity

Hansal Mehta whose web series Lootere recently started streaming on the OTT platform Disney + Hotstar shared his views on the box office during an interview with India Today. The filmmaker said that he doesn’t give a damn about the box office and it’s not his business.

Further explaining his point, he said that his business is to make content in the best way possible. "There are experts who are bothered about the weekend or the recovery of the film budget, but my job is to ensure that the film is made on a stipulated budget that we have agreed upon so that nobody loses money," said Hansal.

Hansal added that the business of a film doesn't reflect its quality. "These numbers are definitely not the benchmark for good display of work and nobody else’s business other than those who are making the film. It is, in fact, a vulgar display of numbers to cover mediocrity,” he concluded.

Hansal Mehta praises Madgaon Express

Hansal Mehta recently praised the comedy film Madgaon Express which marks the directorial debut of actor Kunal Kemmu. The Scam 1992 director took to Instagram Stories and wrote, "This one is totally whacked out!”

Praising the actors and director, he said, “@pratikgandhiofficial is an absolute riot. So are @divyenndu and @avinashtiwary15 Congratulations in advance @kunalkemmu Physical comedy isn’t easy to pull off. You’ve cracked it and how!”

Madgaon Express stars Pratik Gandhi, Avinash Tiwary, and Divyenndu Sharma in the lead. Interestingly, Pratik rose to stardom after starring in Hansal's Scam 1992.

