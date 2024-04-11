INSIDE PICS: Kareena Kapoor goes green, Saif Ali Khan twins with Taimur, Soha-Kunal and others join Eid celebration

Today, scores of people exchanged warm hugs with their loved ones and relished Biryani and Indian desserts as they wished each other Eid Mubarak. Kareena Kapoor Khan also celebrated the festival by reuniting with her entire family. A while ago, Soha Ali Khan and Saba Pataudi dropped inside glimpses of their Eid celebration.

Kareena Kapoor Khan celebrated Eid with Saif, Soha, Kunal and others

Since morning, those celebrating the festival must be busy hosting guests and preparing delicious delicacies to enjoy the festival. Among them was Kareena Kapoor Khan who decided to spend some quality time with her family on the auspicious occasion. Taking to Instagram, actress and writer Soha Ali Khan dropped some inside glimpses of their family together. In the photo dump, we see the Crew actress, dressed in a gorgeous green Indian outfit to mark the occasion. While Saif Ali Khan decided to twin with his son Taimur Ali Khan in a blue kurta and white pajama, Soha went with a pink desi ensemble.

Actor Kunal Khemmu, who stepped into the world of filmmaking with Madgaon Express, also joined the family along with daughter Inaaya Naumi Khemu and Saif’s sister Saba. Sharing the images, the Rang De Basanti actress penned, “Eid Mubarak from ours to yours. so grateful for the love and support (and yummy food) of family and friends!”

Take a look:

Saba Pataudi also extended her wishes to her social media family with some more pictures from the intimate family gathering. In the captions, she wrote, “EiD Mubarak! Family always matters! Beautiful moments..missed Jehjaan Inni and the older kids n Kunal too... Soon inshallah. Lots of love Bhabijaan Bhai Soha n Tim Baba... Eid with family is ALWAYS SPECIAL!”

Take a look:

The two Khans of the Indian film industry, Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan gave a special Eidi to their fans by coming out of their homes and greeting the scores of people waiting outside to wish them on Eid. SRK came outside Mannat with his son AbRam and extended Eid wishes to everyone. Salman Khan also came to the balcony of Galaxy Apartment and waved at the gathering.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Salman celebrates Eid with family and fans; poses with Shrikant Shinde