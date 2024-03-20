Madgaon Express: Arjun Kapoor reviews Kunal Kemmu’s directorial, Malaika Arora calls it ‘complete laugh riot’

The eagerly awaited comedy film Madgaon Express is on the verge of release. It marks the directorial debut of Kunal Kemmu, who has acted in films like Kalyug and Golmaal Again. This movie, starring Pratik Gandhi, Avinash Tiwary, and Divyenndu, centers around a trio of friends embarking on hilarious misadventures. As anticipation builds, Bollywood stars have begun to share their reviews of the film, with Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora showering it with accolades.

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora heap praise on Kunal Kemmu’s Madgaon Express

Today, on March 20, Arjun Kapoor took to Instagram to share his glowing review of the upcoming film Madgaon Express following his attendance at its special screening the previous night. Alongside a picture featuring Kunal Kemmu and the film's poster, Arjun penned a heartfelt note, expressing his delight with the movie.

Arjun enthusiastically shared his experience, praising Kunal's directorial prowess and the sheer entertainment value of the film. He wrote, “What a blast this film is!!! Loved it… Have laughed so much and so happy to see an ensemble with great actors having fun on the big screen… @kunalkemmu u have killed it with ur unique voice and take on friendship and mayhem…”

Further extending his appreciation to the talented cast, Arjun commended their performances, stating, “@avinashtiwary15 @divyenndu @pratikgandhiofficial @upendralimaye @chhaya.kadam.75 & @norafatehi full marks to all of u for the energy madness and camaraderie u brought to the film… All the best to the team this one is worth watching on the big screen!!!! @ritesh_sid @faroutakhtar @excelmovies @roo_cha.”

Malaika Arora, who was also present at the screening yesterday, joined the chorus of praise for Kunal's directorial venture, by sharing his picture on her Instagram Stories. She expressed her genuine admiration, stating, “Haven't laughed so much in so long … a complete laugh riot of a film @kunalkemmu take a bow so well directed ….. And of course such a fantastic cast n superbbbbb performances by @divyenndu @pratikgandhiofficial @avinashtiwary15…”

Malaika further urged everyone to catch the film in theaters, emphasizing, “this is a must watch in a cinema hall….so go n enjoyyyyyyy!!!!!! Awesome @ritesh_sid @faroutakhtar @norafatehi @excelmovies.”

