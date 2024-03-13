Kunal Kemmu reveals reason behind shooting Madgaon Express in Goa; says 'It is most relatable place'

Actor Kunal Kemmu is all set to make his directorial debut. A few weeks ago, the actor took to his Instagram handle and shared the exciting news that his first directorial, a film titled Madgaon Express, will be released in theaters in March 2024 and also unveiled the first looks of the film. Now, in a recent interview, Kunal opened up about why he chose to go back to the beach state for his first directorial.

Kunal Kemmu on why he chose Goa as shooting place for Madgaon Express

In an interview with ANI, Kunal Kemmu shared the reason why he shot the Madgaon Express in Goa. He said, "I love Goa. I have been there many times to shoot films and it is the most relatable place. When you say Goa everybody in the country knows that it is all about fun, some kind of excitement, and beaches and it kind of resonates."

He further added, "Also, I am telling the story about boys who live in Bombay and to give them something aspirational is so relatable. They were so close to Goa but still could not reach Goa till 20 years."

About Madgaon Express

The film stars the talented trio of Divyenndu, Pratik Gandhi, and Avinash Tiwary, renowned for their iconic roles in Mirzapur, Scam 1992, and Bambai Meri Jaan respectively. The cast of Madgaon Express also features Nora Fatehi, along with seasoned performers Upendra Limaye and Chhaya Kadam. The film is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment.

It is an out-and-out comedy film revolving around three childhood friends who embark on a trip to Goa that goes completely off-track. It marks the dynamic trio's first collaboration on the silver screen in a light-hearted comedy. The audience is in for a hilarious journey with Madgaon Express. The storyline is a perfect blend of highly entertaining humor, witty dialogue, and a plot that will keep the audience at the edge of their seats with laughter.

directed and written by Kunal Kemmu, Madgaon Express is all set to hit theaters on March 22, 2024.

