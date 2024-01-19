Kunal Kemmu's directorial debut Madgaon Express gets release date; makers unveil FIRST LOOKS of film

Bollywood actor Kunal Kemmu who works in Hindi films, is set to make his directorial debut real soon. He took to his Instagram and shared the exciting news that the film titled Madgan Express will be released in theaters in March 2024. The makers also unveiled the first looks of the film.

Sharing the posters, the makers penned, "Bachpan ke sapne… lag gaye apne!!! #MadgaonExpress mein aapka swagat hai. Taiyaar ho jao ek yaadgaar yatra ke liye. Releasing on 22nd March at cinemas near you."

Kunal also shared the same posters and wrote, "Yaatri kripya dhyaan de. In teen dosto ke saath kya ghatne wala hai, yeh aapko dikhane ke liye gaadi platform athava cinema gharo Mae aane ke liye taiyaar hai.. Super excited and thrilled to announce the arrival of Madgaon express in cinemas on the 22nd of march 2024." Have a look:

About Madgaon Express

The film stars the talented trio of Divyenndu, Pratik Gandhi, and Avinash Tiwary, renowned for their iconic roles in Mirzapur, Scam 1992, and Bambai Meri Jaan respectively. The cast of Madgaon Express also features Nora Fatehi, along with seasoned performers Upendra Limaye and Chhaya Kadam. The film is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment.

The story unfolds as a comedy film that follows three childhood friends who embark on a trip to Goa that goes completely off-track. It marks the dynamic trio's first collaboration on the silver screen in a light-hearted comedy. The audience is in for a hilarious journey with Madgaon Express. It is a perfect blend of highly entertaining humor, witty dialogues, and a storyline that will keep the audience at the edge of their seats with laughter.

