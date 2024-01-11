KWK 8: Zeenat Aman REVEALS she never thought Raj Kapoor would cast her in Satyam Shivam Sundaram; here's why

Zeenat Aman is a renowned figure in Indian cinema history. The veteran actress, set to make a comeback in Manish Malhotra's film Bun Tikki, recently appeared on the popular chat show Koffee With Karan alongside Neetu Kapoor. Known for sharing captivating stories from her career on Instagram, Zeenat Aman continued in that vein by disclosing the interesting way she got the role of Rupa in Raj Kapoor's iconic film Satyam Shivam Sundaram.

Zeenat Aman shares her experience working with Raj Kapoor

During the latest episode of Koffee With Karan Season 8, Zeenat Aman recalled that she was working with Raj Kapoor on a movie called Vakil Babu, where he had the lead role. During that time, he was heavily involved in the script of Satyam Shivam Sundaram. Between shots, he would discuss his plans, what he envisioned, and his enthusiasm. This really intrigued her in various ways.

The actress mentioned that because she had a 'Western image,' she never thought that Raj Kapoor would cast her as the daughter of the Pujari (Priest). She said, “He had given Bobby, which was a huge blockbuster at the time. I was already an established star, you know ‘western image’. I didn’t think that he would ever think of casting me in this role. It’s the daughter of a pujari!”

Advertisement

She then mentioned that one day, after shooting at Esel Studio near RK Studio, she decided to dress up as her interpretation of what she thought he envisioned for the character Rupa. This involved putting tissue paper on her face, applying makeup, and styling herself in braids, along with a ghaghra-choli. She added, “I went to RK Studios, he used to sit in his cottage and he had his Man Friday John. I said, ‘John, please tell sir, that Rupa has come.’ He said, ‘Who is Rupa? Call her.’ I went, he was really gobsmacked. I’ll tell you what he said later to Krishna-ji. He called Krishna-ji and she came in a little bit of time with gold guineas. They gave those to me as my signing amount.”

She mentioned that they handed those items to her as her initial payment. What he conveyed was, "This girl is a huge star. She doesn’t need to do this. It’s her passion for this that makes me want to give her the part."

Zeenat Aman concluded by sharing another old memory as she mentioned that for an old song of Nargis-ji, Jaago Mohan Pyaare, he filmed an entire sequence with his idea of Rupa. The footage was stunning, showcasing his belief that Zeenat Aman could indeed portray Rupa. It generated interest from distributors across all territories.

The latest episodes of Koffee With Karan Season 8 are currently streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

ALSO READ: KWK 8: Neetu Kapoor feels Jaya Bachchan is rude to paparazzi 'on purpose'; recalls her friendship with Rekha